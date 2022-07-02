Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 12:24

Dean Henderson completes season-long loan switch to Nottingham Forest

The 25-year-old Manchester United goalkeeper made just three appearances for the club last season.
Dean Henderson completes season-long loan switch to Nottingham Forest

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has completed his season-long loan switch to Nottingham Forest.

Having made headway in his battle with David De Gea to become number one at Old Trafford during the 2020-21 season, the 25-year-old played second fiddle last term.

Henderson’s issues after contracting Covid-19 in pre-season did not help the homegrown goalkeeper in that fight in a campaign that ended with just three United appearances across all competitions.

The goalkeeper has now joined promoted Forest in search of regular first-team football, having flourished between the sticks during previous loan spells at Sheffield United between 2018 and 2020.

The PA news agency understands the agreement does not include an option to buy, with Steve Cooper’s side covering his wages for the duration of the loan.

England international Henderson cannot play against United as part of the terms of the agreement.

More in this section

Lure of Champions League means Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Man Utd – reports Lure of Champions League means Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Man Utd – reports
Saturday sport: Kilkenny secure place in All-Ireland hurling final Saturday sport: Kilkenny secure place in All-Ireland hurling final
Lee Bowyer sacked by Birmingham amid takeover uncertainty Lee Bowyer sacked by Birmingham amid takeover uncertainty
soccermanchester unitedpremier leaguefootballman utddean hendersonnottm forestnottingham forestforest
Ireland hopeful over Johnny Sexton after post-match check on head injury

Ireland hopeful over Johnny Sexton after post-match check on head injury

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more