Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 20:10

Crystal Palace swoop for teenage Derby winger Malcolm Ebiowei

The 18-year-old will join the Premier League side on a five-year deal on July 1st.
Crystal Palace swoop for teenage Derby winger Malcolm Ebiowei

By PA Sport Staff

Crystal Palace have announced teenage winger Malcolm Ebiowei is to join them on a five-year deal from July 1st when his contract with Derby runs out.

The 18-year-old was handed his Rams debut in February and ended up making 16 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship last term, with his first goal coming in April.

Prior to joining Derby – who went into administration at the start of last season and ended it relegated – in 2021, Ebiowei had youth spells with Arsenal and Rangers.

He told Palace’s official website: “I’d like to thank everyone at Derby County for their incredible support over the last year or so, and for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do on the field, and I’d also like to thank the fans for their encouragement especially given the circumstances of last season.

“As everyone is aware the situation is very uncertain at Derby, so it was important for me to secure my long-term future.

“I’m incredibly excited about the prospect of joining Palace, as they have an incredible squad and huge potential. I very much hope to contribute positively to the team this season.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish said of Ebiowei, who has represented England and the Netherlands at youth level: “I’m delighted that Malcolm has chosen Crystal Palace as the best place to continue his development, following his impressive breakthrough into senior football in recent months.

“He is a highly coveted young player, and we very much expect to provide a platform for him to flourish at the highest level.”

More in this section

What sport is on TV: All this weekend's televised action What sport is on TV: All this weekend's televised action
Football rumours: Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool as free agent next summer Football rumours: Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool as free agent next summer
Dragons add ‘RFC’ to name as rebrand moves to position Welsh region as a club Dragons add ‘RFC’ to name as rebrand moves to position Welsh region as a club
soccerpremier leaguecrystal palacepalacemalcolm ebiowei
Lewis Hamilton speaks out after Nelson Piquet uses racial slur against him

Lewis Hamilton speaks out after Nelson Piquet uses racial slur against him

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more