Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 19:00

Kerry finish strongly to beat Mayo and reach All-Ireland semi-finals

Kerry will join Dublin in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-finals.
They beat Mayo by 1-18 to 0-13 in their quarter-final at Croke Park.

David Clifford scored the Kerry goal while Aidan O'Shea was black carded for the Green and Red at a crucial stage of the game.

It means the Kingdom will renew their rivalry with the Dubs on Sunday, July 10th.

Galway are also into the semi-finals following a dramatic penalty shootout win over Armagh.

They couldn't be separated after normal or extra time and spot kicks were needed.

Stefan Campbell and Conor Turbitt missed for Armagh before Matthew Tierney slammed home his kick as Galway went through 4-1 winners.

