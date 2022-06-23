Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 15:59

GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Croke Park hosts the four All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-finals this weekend
Muireann Duffy

The summer's only just begun and yet we've reached the quarter-final stages of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Croke Park hosts the four fixtures, bringing together two teams from Ulster and Connacht, three from Munster and just one from Leinster.

Meanwhile in the Minor Football Championship, the semi-finals see four of those same counties meet to decide who will have a chance at the title on July 9th.

There's also three fixtures in Group 2 of the Senior Camogie Championship, while there's five games in the TG4 All-Ireland Championship, including a double-header at O'Moore Park.

Here's all this weekend's fixtures and where you can watch the coverage...

Saturday

Derry v Clare (All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-final) - Croke Park, 3.45pm. Live on Sky Sports Arena from 3.15pm.

Dublin v Cork (All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-final) - Croke Park, 6pm. Live on Sky Sports Arena from 5.45pm.

Galway v Derry (All-Ireland Minor Football semi-final) - Parnell Park, 1pm. Live on TG4 from 12.45pm.

Mayo v Kerry (All-Ireland Minor Football semi-final) - O'Connor Park, 2.45pm. Live on TG4 from 2.40pm.

Kilkenny v Offaly (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship) - Nowlan Park, 2pm.

Antrim v Galway (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship) - Dunloy, 4pm.

Limerick v Down (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship) - Cappamore GAA, 4pm.

Kerry v Westmeath (All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship) - Fitzgerald Stadium, 1pm.*

Cavan v Tipperary (All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship) - Breffni Park, 2pm.*

Armagh v Monaghan (All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship) - Athletic Grounds, 2pm.*

Cork v Waterford (All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship) - O'Moore Park, 5pm. Live on TG4 from 4.45pm.

Dublin v Mayo (All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship) - O'Moore Park, 7.15pm. Live on TG4 from 7pm.

*Available to view on the LGFA's website.

Sunday

Galway v Armagh (All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-final) - Croke Park, 1.45pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 1.15pm.

Kerry v Mayo (All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-final) - Croke Park, 4pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 3.45pm.

