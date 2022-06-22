Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 07:51

Ireland U21s to face Israel in Euros playoff

Victory over Israel would see Ireland qualify for the Under-21 European Championship for the first time. 
Ireland U21s to face Israel in Euros playoff

James Cox

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s have been drawn against Israel in a qualification playoff for the 2023 European U21 Championship.

The draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland on Tuesday.

After finishing second in Group F, Jim Crawford's side were drawn first out of the pot.

This means the first leg will take place at home for Ireland, in Tallaght Stadium. Seeding was not used in the draw.

The fixtures will take place between September 19th and 27th.

Victory over Israel would see Ireland qualify for the Under-21 European Championship for the first time.

2023 European U21 Championship playoffs: 

Croatia v Denmark Slovakia v Ukraine Republic of Ireland v Israel Cyprus v Iceland

More in this section

Director Marina Granovskaia expected to leave Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia expected to leave Chelsea
Nick McCarthy considered leaving rugby due to sexuality before coming out as gay Nick McCarthy considered leaving rugby due to sexuality before coming out as gay
West Ham sign Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes West Ham sign Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes
israeljim crawfordireland u21s2023 european u21 championship
Midfielder Fabio Vieira completes Arsenal switch

Midfielder Fabio Vieira completes Arsenal switch

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more