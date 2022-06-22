Ireland U21s to face Israel in Euros playoff

James Cox

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s have been drawn against Israel in a qualification playoff for the 2023 European U21 Championship.

The draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland on Tuesday.

After finishing second in Group F, Jim Crawford's side were drawn first out of the pot.

This means the first leg will take place at home for Ireland, in Tallaght Stadium. Seeding was not used in the draw.

The fixtures will take place between September 19th and 27th.

Victory over Israel would see Ireland qualify for the Under-21 European Championship for the first time.

2023 European U21 Championship playoffs:

Croatia v Denmark Slovakia v Ukraine Republic of Ireland v Israel Cyprus v Iceland