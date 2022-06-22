Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 08:05

Carlos Tevez moves into management at Rosario Central

The 38-year-old brought down the curtain on his playing career earlier this month.
Carlos Tevez moves into management at Rosario Central

By PA Sport Staff

Carlos Tevez has taken his first steps into management after completing a deal to become boss at Argentine Premier League side Rosario Central.

The 38-year-old brought down the curtain on his playing career earlier this month, following the death of his father.

But now the former West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City striker has moved quickly into coaching.

Tevez’s playing career effectively ended at Boca Juniors in 2021, with the Argentina forward enjoying a return to his first club.

Now the 76-cap striker will take on his first challenge in the dugout however, having signed a 12-month deal to take charge at Rosario.

“Carlos Tevez is the manager of Rosario Central,” confirmed the club in a tweet.

Tevez won three Premier League titles, two Scudetti with Juventus and the Champions League, while also helping Argentina to three Copa America finals.

More in this section

Midfielder Fabio Vieira completes Arsenal switch Midfielder Fabio Vieira completes Arsenal switch
Nick McCarthy considered leaving rugby due to sexuality before coming out as gay Nick McCarthy considered leaving rugby due to sexuality before coming out as gay
West Ham sign Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes West Ham sign Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes
soccerfootballtevezcarlos tevez
Director Marina Granovskaia expected to leave Chelsea

Director Marina Granovskaia expected to leave Chelsea

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more