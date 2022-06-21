Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 09:09

Football rumours: Chelsea entering race for Everton forward Richarlison

The 25-year-old has also been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal.
By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea are set to throw their hat in the ring for wanted Everton forward Richarlison.

The Daily Mail says the 25-year-old Brazil international could form a vital piece as the Blues look to overhaul their strike force. However Richarlison has also been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal, with Everton wanting in excess of £50million (€58 million) for his services.

The paper also reports Manchester United have had a £55m bid for striker Evanilson rejected by Porto. Citing Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the paper says United intend to return with a fresh offer for the 22-year-old Brazilian.

Chelsea v Ajax – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Stamford Bridge
Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez is a wanted man (John Walton/PA)

Staying with United, the Daily Mirror reports the Red Devils could beat Arsenal to the signing of Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez. The Gunners recently had a bid of £25m rejected by Ajax, with Arsenal bosses fearing United could come in with a more significant offer.

The Daily Mail says Aston Villa winger Trezeguet is on the verge of joining Turkish side Trabzonspor in an estimated £3m deal.

Southampton v Norwich City – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Chelsea’s Armando Broja has been on loan at Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)

Armando Broja: Sky Sports reports West Ham are set to make a £30m offer for the Chelsea striker.

Taiwo Awoniyi: Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign the Union Berlin forward, according to The Telegraph.

