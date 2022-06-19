Sunday sport: Tailteann Cup takes centre stage, McIlroy still in contention for US Open

Kenneth Fox

GAA

There is a double header at Croke Park today as the semi-finals of the Tailteann Cup take place.

They've just thrown-in between Sligo and Cavan in their last four clash.

The Breffnimen won by six points when these two met in the Allianz National League earlier this year.

Later on Westmeath and Offaly meet at 4pm.

The winners will be the first ever finalists of this competition and will play in the decider on July 9th.

***

The line-up for the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Hurling Minor Championship final will be complete today.

Tipperary and Galway meet in the last four at the TUS Gaelic Grounds from 4-o'clock with the winner set to face Offaly next.

***

All Ireland champions Meath are back in action in the TG4 Ladies Senior Football Championship this afternoon

The Royals face Armagh at 3:45pm in round 2 of this year's tournament.

Elsewhere, Cavan and Mayo meet at Pearse Park from 1:45pm.

While three fixtures throw-in at 2pm

Tipperary host Dublin, Galway entertain Westmeath, and it's Cork vs Donegal in Clane.

Golf

Rory McIlroy remains in contention for a first major title in eight years at the US Open.

The Northern Ireland man is one-under-par ahead of the final round at Brookline which leaves him in a tie for 7th.

He is just three shots off the lead that is held by American Will Zalatoris and England's Matt Fitzpatrick.

Victory in Boston would see him win his fifth Major, something he says would be very special.

Seamus Power meanwhile is in a tie for 11th on 1-over-par.

***

Leona Maguire is in a tie for 9th ahead of the final round of the Meijar LPGA Classic in Michigan.

The Cavan native shot an impressive four-under-par third round of 68 last night to leave her 11-under for the tournament.

American Nelly Korda leads by one on 18-under.

Soccer

The Irish Women's team will play a friendly this afternoon against the Phillipines.

It is part of a training camp for the squad in Turkey with kick-off at 4pm.

Vera Pauw's side are away as part of their preparations for their next 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier against Georgia tomorrow week.

***

Liverpool have completed the signing of defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance.

The Scotland Under-21 right-back joins the Premier League club on a "long-term contract" for a fee believed to eventually be worth 6-and-a-half million pounds sterling.

He is Liverpool's third arrival this summer following Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez and forward Fabio Carvalho (pron: Car-valley-oh) from newly-promoted Fulham.

F1

F1 Championship leader Max Verstappen is on pole position for this evening's Canadian Grand Prix.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will go from second, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz third.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will be fourth on the grid.

Charles Leclerc (pron: Sharl le-claire) - who is third in the season standings - will start from the back after being punished for excessive engine use.