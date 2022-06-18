Tyrone hurling star dies in tragic swimming accident

Digital Desk Staff

The death has occurred of leading Tyrone hurler Damian Casey.

As the Irish Examiner reports, The Eoghan Ruadh, Dungannon clubman passed away following a tragic swimming accident in Spain on Friday.

Casey, 29, was Tyrone’s top scorer in last month’s Nicky Rackard Cup final win over Roscommon, scoring 14 points, nine frees, two 65s and three from play.

The game was his 40th senior appearance for the county. Casey had the remarkable record of scoring in every championship game, amassing an aggregate 414 points.

Casey registered 1-10 in the Division 3A final win over Armagh in Owenbeg in April as Tyrone earned promotion to Division 2B.

In total, he scored over 1,000 points across league and championship (39-908).

Regarded as one of, if not the finest Tyrone hurler, Casey skippered the county last year and won four county hurling championships. He made his championship debut for the Red Hands in 2012 when they were in the Lory Meagher Cup. This season marked his 10th consecutive in the Rackard Cup competition.

Tyrone GAA released a statement on their website late last night: “Heartbreak and grief can come in many forms but are especially cruel when brought about by the sudden death of someone young, talented, outgoing and in the prime of life.

“Accordingly, Gaelic Tyrone is totally shaken by the news of the tragic death of Damian Casey, a supreme hurler just now at the peak of his powers.

“‘This breaking news is beyond belief,” a shocked Tyrone County Chair Michael Kerr commented. ‘Someone who brought honour, delight and simple, straightforward gladness to our whole sounty, and far beyond, is gone and it’s so hard to take in.’

“There are very difficult days ahead for Sean, Susan, Louise and Catherine, for Damian’s wider family circle and many friends and associates, for his team-mates and for the Gaels of Dungannon and Tyrone.

“Our deepest sympathy goes to them, and our focus must now be on providing the support and comfort that will be so badly needed.

“Damian Casey was a special gift to Tyrone and to hurling. We were the richer for his presence and are the poorer for his passing.

“D’imigh tú i mbláth na hóige, ar Sholas na bhFlaitheas go raibh d’anam | You departed in the bloom of youth, may your soul be granted the Light of Heaven.”