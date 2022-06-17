Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 20:45

David Moyes and Declan Rice banned by UEFA for Eintracht Frankfurt incidents

Rice aimed abusive comments at the referee while Moyes booted the ball at a ballboy during the Hammers’ second leg defeat in Germany
David Moyes and Declan Rice banned by UEFA for Eintracht Frankfurt incidents

PA Sport staff

West Ham boss David Moyes and captain Declan Rice have been banned by UEFA for one and two matches respectively following the club’s Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

European football’s governing body has announced Moyes will serve a one-game suspension for unsporting conduct while Rice received a two-match ban for abusing a referee in the second leg of last month’s semi-final defeat.

Moyes was shown a straight red card by referee Jesus Gil Manzano for booting the ball at a ballboy while England midfielder Rice accused the Spanish official of corruption after the Hammers’ 1-0 loss in Frankfurt had sealed the Bundesliga side’s 3-1 aggregate win.

Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham United – UEFA Europa League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Deutsche Bank Park
Moyes is shown a straight red card by referee Jesus Gil Manzano during the second leg of West Ham’s Europa League defeat (Heiko Becker/DPA via PA)

Rice’s remarks to Manzano in the tunnel at the end of the game were captured by American TV company Fox Sports, with footage circulating on social media.

“Ref, ref, it’s so poor, all night, it’s so bad,” the 23 year old said

“How can you be that bad, honestly? You’ve probably been f****** paid. F****** corruption.”

West Ham had Aaron Cresswell dismissed in the 19th minute at Deutsche Bank Park for pulling down Jens Petter Hauge as he attempted to go through on goal.

Eintracht Frankfurt fans invaded the pitch after their side's second-leg win against West Ham
Eintracht Frankfurt fans invaded the pitch after their side’s second-leg win against West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)

The full-back was initially shown a yellow card, which was upgraded to red after a video assistant referee review.

UEFA have also fined West Ham £1,502 (€1,748) for their fans’ use of fireworks at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park stadium.

The governing body also said Frankfurt would play one match behind closed doors, subject to a probationary two-year period, and fined them £68,684 (€79,973) in total for six offences, including their fans’ pitch invasion, throwing objects and insufficient protection of the playing area against intruders.

More in this section

Ex-gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar loses final appeal in sexual assault scandal Ex-gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar loses final appeal in sexual assault scandal
Ten of the most memorable opening day games in Premier League history Ten of the most memorable opening day games in Premier League history
Premier League fixtures 2022-23 – the runs to look out for Premier League fixtures 2022-23 – the runs to look out for
Sadio Mane set for Bayern Munich move as Liverpool agree £35.1m deal

Sadio Mane set for Bayern Munich move as Liverpool agree £35.1m deal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more