Offaly see off Clare to claim spot in All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final

A goal either side of the break for the Faithful put them beyond the Banner's reach
The Banner were quick out of the gate in the opening 10 minutes, claiming four unanswered points.

The Banner were quick out of the gate in the opening 10 minutes, claiming four unanswered points. However, Adam Screeney soon put Offaly on the scoreboard, before he added the first goal of the evening in the 16th minute.

Having edged ahead, Offaly held their lead to the break, finishing the first-half 1-6 to 0-7.

A point from Clare's Jack O'Neill brought it back to a one-point game, but within the minute Offaly had shot back, with Conor Doyle earning their second goal.

Despite reducing the deficit to two points midway through the second half, Clare could not keep pace, leaving Offaly to push to the final whistle, ending the game 2-16 to 0-18.

Offaly now await the winner of Tipperary v Galway, which will be played at 2pm on Sunday at the Gaelic Grounds.

