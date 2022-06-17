Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 08:32

Football rumours: Arsenal edge closer to taking Man City’s Gabriel Jesus

The 25-year-old is keen to join Mikel Arteta’s side, but the Gunners will have to up their offer to City’s expectations of around £50 million.
Football rumours: Arsenal edge closer to taking Man City’s Gabriel Jesus

By PA Sport Staff

Arsenal are gaining confidence in their pursuit of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, according to The Times. The paper writes the 25-year-old is keen to join Mikel Arteta’s side, but the Gunners will have to up their offer to City’s expectations of around £50 million.

Liverpool have delayed signing a midfielder for the summer, despite earlier reports the Reds were keen on securing one during the transfer period. The Daily Mirror reports manager Jurgen Klopp has delayed the objective given his prime targets are unavailable, but the side is close to bringing 18-year-old Aberdeen right back Calvin Ramsay to Anfield.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly weighing up a move for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope. The Daily Mail writes the 30-year-old has one year left on his contract but will be desired to stay on for longer. He has attracted interest from a number of clubs but apparently looks favourably on the idea of joining the Magpies.

England goalkeeper Nick Pope warms up ahead of the UEFA Nations League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday June 11, 2022.
Nick Pope has one year left on his contract at Burnley but will be desired to stay on for longer (Nick Potts/PA)

And Manchester City are ready to make a bid for Brighton left back Marc Cucurella, according to The Guardian. The 23-year-old moved to Brighton from Spanish club Getafe last year, and could make the English team a big profit while giving Pep Guardiola another specialist defender.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jules Kounde: The Mail, which cites Catalunya Radio, reports the Barcelona are in advanced talks with Sevilla’s defender, 23, which could dash Chelsea’s hopes of signing the France international.

James Ward-Prowse: Southampton’s 27-year-old England midfielder is being courted by Newcastle and West Ham, according to the Daily Mirror.

More in this section

Premier League fixtures 2022-23 – the runs to look out for Premier League fixtures 2022-23 – the runs to look out for
Ten of the most memorable opening day games in Premier League history Ten of the most memorable opening day games in Premier League history
What sport is on TV: All this weekend's televised sporting action What sport is on TV: All this weekend's televised sporting action
Manchester City start Premier League title defence at West Ham

Manchester City start Premier League title defence at West Ham

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more