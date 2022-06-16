Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 18:36

Rory McIlroy shows frustration after stroke of bad luck at US Open

England’s Callum Tarren had set the clubhouse lead on three under.
Rory McIlroy shows frustration after stroke of bad luck at US Open

By Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent, Brookline

Rory McIlroy reacted furiously to a stroke of bad luck in the first round of the 122nd US Open, despite getting off to a good start at Brookline.

After starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par to lie just a shot off the lead as he played the fifth, a short uphill par four.

The world number three’s pushed tee shot finished in thick rough on the edge of a bunker and left him struggling to take a stance in the sand, with the ball well above his feet.

From there McIlroy could only hack his second shot into another bunker a few yards in front of him, prompting a furious reaction which saw him twice slam his club into the sand.


After regaining his composure McIlroy hit a good bunker shot which ran 10 feet past the flag and holed the putt to save an eventful par.

McIlroy, who was installed as favourite to win his first major title since 2014 after successfully defending his Canadian Open title on Sunday, had earlier started his round with six straight pars before making birdies on the 16th and 18th.

England’s Callum Tarren had set the clubhouse lead on three under, the world number 445 from Darlington carding an eagle, three birdies and two bogeys in his 67.

The 32-year-old secured his PGA Tour card via the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour last season but missed the cut in seven of his first eight starts and was disqualified from the other for signing an incorrect scorecard.

More in this section

What sport is on TV: All this weekend's televised sporting action What sport is on TV: All this weekend's televised sporting action
Manchester City start Premier League title defence at West Ham Manchester City start Premier League title defence at West Ham
Premier League fixtures 2022-23 – the runs to look out for Premier League fixtures 2022-23 – the runs to look out for
Ten of the most memorable opening day games in Premier League history

Ten of the most memorable opening day games in Premier League history

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more