Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 14:34

What's on the box: All this weekend's televised sporting action

At home, the All-Ireland Hurling quarter-finals take central stage, while the Formula One calendar brings the drivers to Canada
Muireann Duffy

There's a wealth of sport taking place this weekend, both at home and further afield.

Racing from Ascot and the ninth race of the Formula One season are among the international offerings, while there will also be huge Irish interest in the US Open following Rory McIlroy's triumph in the Canadian Open last weekend.

On Irish soil, the big games of the weekend will see Galway face Cork and Clare meet Wexford in the All-Ireland Hurling quarter-finals on Saturday.

Here's where you can watch all of this weekend's televised sporting action:

Friday

Tennis: Queen's Club. Coverage on BBC One from 1pm.

GAA: All-Ireland Minor Hurling semi-final - Clare v Offaly, 7.30pm. Live on TG4 from 7.20pm.

Racing: Ascot. Coverage on Virgin Media Two from 5.25pm.

Formula One: Canadian Grand Prix, Practice 1 & 2. Coverage on Sky Sports F1 from 7pm & 10pm.

Golf: US Open. Coverage on Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event from 1pm.

Saturday

GAA: All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-final - Galway v Cork, 1.45pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 1.15pm.

GAA: All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-final - Clare v Wexford, 3.45pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 3.30pm.

Tennis: Queen's Club. Coverage on BBC One from 1pm.

Racing: Ascot. Coverage on Virgin Media One from 1.25pm.

Rugby: United Rugby Championship final - Stormers v Bulls, 6.30pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 6pm.

Formula One: Canadian Grand Prix, Qualifying. Coverage on Sky Sports F1 from 9pm.

Golf: US Open. Coverage on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm.

Sunday

GAA: Tailteann Cup semi-final - Sligo v Cavan, 1.45pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 1.30pm.

GAA: Tailteann Cup semi-final - Westmeath v Offaly, 4pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 3.45pm.

GAA: All-Ireland Minor Hurling semi-final - Tipperary v Galway, 2pm. Live on Spórt TG4.

Ladies Football: All-Ireland Senior Championship - Cavan v Mayo, 1.45pm. Live on TG4 from 1.30pm.

Ladies Football: All-Ireland Senior Championship - Armagh v Meath, 3.45pm. Live on TG4 from 3.30pm.

Tennis: Queen's Club. Coverage on BBC One from 1.15pm.

Formula One: Canadian Grand Prix, live race. Coverage on Sky Sports F1 from 7pm.

Formula One: Canadian Grand Prix, qualifying highlights. Coverage on Channel 4 from 8.30am.

Formula One: Canadian Grand Prix, race highlights. Coverage on Channel 4 from 11pm.

Golf: US Open. Coverage on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 2pm.

Boxing: WBC, IBF, WBO Light-weight titles - Artur Beterbiev v Joe Smith. Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 2.30am.

