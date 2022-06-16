GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Muireann Duffy
This weekend's focus will be on Thurles, with Semple Stadium hosting two All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-finals.
Having battled through the qualifiers, Galway, Cork, Clare and Wexford will hope to join provincial winners, Limerick and Kilkenny in the semi-finals.
Before that however, the first All-Ireland Minor Hurling semi-final will also be played at Semple, before the remaining semi-final is played off at the Gaelic Ground on Sunday.
The Ladies Football championship also features five Senior fixtures on Sunday, while the All-Ireland Senior Camogie championship has three games down for decision on Saturday.
Here's all the weekend's fixtures and where you can watch the action...
Craobhacha Mionúr Electric Ireland (Fé 17)
Cluichí Leathcheannais Iomána na hÉireann
🗓️ Dé hAoine / Friday
⏰ 19:20
🥎 @GaaClare v @Offaly_GAA
📺 @TG4TV
🗓️ Dé Domhnaigh / Sunday
⏰ 14:00
🥎 @Galway_GAA v @TipperaryGAA
💻 YouTube Spórt TG4 #GAA #GAABeopic.twitter.com/DlZ9AyWaKn
— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 16, 2022
Friday
All-Ireland Minor Hurling semi-final: Clare v Offaly - Semple Stadium, 7.30pm. Live on TG4 from 7.20pm.
Saturday
All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-final: Galway v Cork - Semple Stadium, 1.45pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 1.15pm.
All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-final: Clare v Wexford - Semple Stadium, 3.45pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 3.30pm.
TWO big hurling games this weekend in Thurles! It's @Galway_GAA v @OfficialCorkGAA at 1.45pm, and that is followed by @GAAClare v @OfficialWexGAA at 3.45pm!
Who do you think will reach the All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Finals? pic.twitter.com/jbarSSz1Q8
— The GAA (@officialgaa) June 15, 2022
All-Ireland Senior Camogie championship: Wexford v Tipperary - Bellefield, 2pm.
All-Ireland Senior Camogie championship: Clare v Dublin - Cusack Park, Ennis, 5pm.
All-Ireland Senior Camogie championship: Waterford v Cork - Walsh Park, 5.30pm.
Sunday
Tailteann Cup semi-final: Sligo v Cavan - Croke Park, 1.45pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 1.30pm.
Tailteann Cup semi-final: Westmeath v Offaly - Croke Park, 4pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 3.45pm.
All-Ireland Minor Hurling semi-final: Tipperary v Galway - Gaelic Grounds, 2pm. Live on Spórt TG4.
📺💻Here's how and where you can watch next Sunday's six games in the 2022 @TG4TV All-Ireland Championships
Five Senior matches and one Junior fixture to look forward to 🏐https://t.co/igC8qKfUz3@SportTG4 #ProperFan @ConnachtLGFA @LeinsterLGFA @MunsterLGFA @UlsterLadies
— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) June 16, 2022
All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship: Cavan v Mayo - Pearse Park, 1.45pm. Live on TG4 from 1.30pm.
All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship: Tipperary v Dublin - Templetuohy, 2pm.*
All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship: Galway v Westmeath - Tuam Stadium, 2pm.*
All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship: Cork v Donegal - Clane, 2pm.*
All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship: Armagh v Meath - Pearse Park, 3.45pm. Live on TG4 from 3.30pm.
*Available to view on the LGFA's website.