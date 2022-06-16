Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 13:40

GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Saturday sees Thurles host a double-header of All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-finals.
GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Muireann Duffy

This weekend's focus will be on Thurles, with Semple Stadium hosting two All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-finals.

Having battled through the qualifiers, Galway, Cork, Clare and Wexford will hope to join provincial winners, Limerick and Kilkenny in the semi-finals.

Before that however, the first All-Ireland Minor Hurling semi-final will also be played at Semple, before the remaining semi-final is played off at the Gaelic Ground on Sunday.

The Ladies Football championship also features five Senior fixtures on Sunday, while the All-Ireland Senior Camogie championship has three games down for decision on Saturday.

Here's all the weekend's fixtures and where you can watch the action...

Friday

All-Ireland Minor Hurling semi-final: Clare v Offaly - Semple Stadium, 7.30pm. Live on TG4 from 7.20pm.

Saturday

All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-final: Galway v Cork - Semple Stadium, 1.45pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 1.15pm.

All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-final: Clare v Wexford - Semple Stadium, 3.45pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 3.30pm.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie championship: Wexford v Tipperary - Bellefield, 2pm.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie championship: Clare v Dublin - Cusack Park, Ennis, 5pm.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie championship: Waterford v Cork - Walsh Park, 5.30pm.

Sunday

Tailteann Cup semi-final: Sligo v Cavan - Croke Park, 1.45pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 1.30pm.

Tailteann Cup semi-final: Westmeath v Offaly - Croke Park, 4pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 3.45pm.

All-Ireland Minor Hurling semi-final: Tipperary v Galway - Gaelic Grounds, 2pm. Live on Spórt TG4.

All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship: Cavan v Mayo - Pearse Park, 1.45pm. Live on TG4 from 1.30pm.

All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship: Tipperary v Dublin - Templetuohy, 2pm.*

All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship: Galway v Westmeath - Tuam Stadium, 2pm.*

All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship: Cork v Donegal - Clane, 2pm.*

All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship: Armagh v Meath - Pearse Park, 3.45pm. Live on TG4 from 3.30pm.

*Available to view on the LGFA's website.

More in this section

Manchester City start Premier League title defence at West Ham Manchester City start Premier League title defence at West Ham
Premier League fixtures 2022-23 – the runs to look out for Premier League fixtures 2022-23 – the runs to look out for
Football rumours: Juventus expect to complete signing of Paul Pogba Football rumours: Juventus expect to complete signing of Paul Pogba
Ten of the most memorable opening day games in Premier League history

Ten of the most memorable opening day games in Premier League history

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more