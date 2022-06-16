GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Muireann Duffy

This weekend's focus will be on Thurles, with Semple Stadium hosting two All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-finals.

Having battled through the qualifiers, Galway, Cork, Clare and Wexford will hope to join provincial winners, Limerick and Kilkenny in the semi-finals.

Before that however, the first All-Ireland Minor Hurling semi-final will also be played at Semple, before the remaining semi-final is played off at the Gaelic Ground on Sunday.

The Ladies Football championship also features five Senior fixtures on Sunday, while the All-Ireland Senior Camogie championship has three games down for decision on Saturday.

Here's all the weekend's fixtures and where you can watch the action...

Friday

All-Ireland Minor Hurling semi-final: Clare v Offaly - Semple Stadium, 7.30pm. Live on TG4 from 7.20pm.

Saturday

All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-final: Galway v Cork - Semple Stadium, 1.45pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 1.15pm.

All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-final: Clare v Wexford - Semple Stadium, 3.45pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 3.30pm.

TWO big hurling games this weekend in Thurles! It's @Galway_GAA v @OfficialCorkGAA at 1.45pm, and that is followed by @GAAClare v @OfficialWexGAA at 3.45pm!



Who do you think will reach the All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Finals? pic.twitter.com/jbarSSz1Q8 — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 15, 2022

All-Ireland Senior Camogie championship: Wexford v Tipperary - Bellefield, 2pm.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie championship: Clare v Dublin - Cusack Park, Ennis, 5pm.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie championship: Waterford v Cork - Walsh Park, 5.30pm.

Sunday

Tailteann Cup semi-final: Sligo v Cavan - Croke Park, 1.45pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 1.30pm.

Tailteann Cup semi-final: Westmeath v Offaly - Croke Park, 4pm. Live on RTÉ Two from 3.45pm.

All-Ireland Minor Hurling semi-final: Tipperary v Galway - Gaelic Grounds, 2pm. Live on Spórt TG4.

📺💻Here's how and where you can watch next Sunday's six games in the 2022 @TG4TV All-Ireland Championships



Five Senior matches and one Junior fixture to look forward to 🏐https://t.co/igC8qKfUz3@SportTG4 #ProperFan @ConnachtLGFA @LeinsterLGFA @MunsterLGFA @UlsterLadies — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) June 16, 2022

All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship: Cavan v Mayo - Pearse Park, 1.45pm. Live on TG4 from 1.30pm.

All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship: Tipperary v Dublin - Templetuohy, 2pm.*

All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship: Galway v Westmeath - Tuam Stadium, 2pm.*

All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship: Cork v Donegal - Clane, 2pm.*

All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship: Armagh v Meath - Pearse Park, 3.45pm. Live on TG4 from 3.30pm.

*Available to view on the LGFA's website.