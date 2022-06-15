Clare's Duggan and Hayes cleared to face Wexford

Muireann Duffy

Clare's Peter Duggan and Rory Hayes have been cleared to line out for the county's clash against Wexford on Saturday.

The pair had each received a one-match ban, along with Galway's Cianan Fahy.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, the suspensions proposed by the Central Competitions Control Committee were overruled on a technicality.

It is understood the Central Hearing Committee ruled there were procedural issues regarding the bans.

Duggan and Hayes' suspensions followed the Banner's Munster Hurling Final meeting with Limerick.

Fahy is now also free to line out for the Tribesmen when they face Cork in the opening game of Saturday's double-header in Thurles.