Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 22:07

Clare's Duggan and Hayes cleared to face Wexford

The pair had received one-match bans following the Banner's Munster Hurling Final clash against Limerick
Clare's Duggan and Hayes cleared to face Wexford

Muireann Duffy

Clare's Peter Duggan and Rory Hayes have been cleared to line out for the county's clash against Wexford on Saturday.

The pair had each received a one-match ban, along with Galway's Cianan Fahy.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, the suspensions proposed by the Central Competitions Control Committee were overruled on a technicality.

It is understood the Central Hearing Committee ruled there were procedural issues regarding the bans.

Duggan and Hayes' suspensions followed the Banner's Munster Hurling Final meeting with Limerick.

Fahy is now also free to line out for the Tribesmen when they face Cork in the opening game of Saturday's double-header in Thurles.

More in this section

The sky’s the limit for Nathan Collins after Beckenbauer moment, says Dara O’Shea The sky’s the limit for Nathan Collins after Beckenbauer moment, says Dara O’Shea
Nemanja Matic joins Jose Mourinho after sealing Roma move Nemanja Matic joins Jose Mourinho after sealing Roma move
Ireland Under-21s could make history with win over Italy Ireland Under-21s could make history with win over Italy
I’m delighted to be staying with City – Scott Carson signs new deal

I’m delighted to be staying with City – Scott Carson signs new deal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more