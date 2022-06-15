Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 13:57

I’m delighted to be staying with City – Scott Carson signs new deal

The 36-year-old is manager Pep Guardiola’s third choice behind Ederson and Zack Steffen.
I’m delighted to be staying with City – Scott Carson signs new deal

By Andy Hampson, PA

Former England goalkeeper Scott Carson has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City.

The 36-year-old, who is manager Pep Guardiola’s third choice behind Ederson and Zack Steffen, is now committed to the club until the end of next season.

Carson initially joined City on loan from Derby in 2019 and renewed that deal in 2020 before signing a permanent contract last summer.

Carson, whose previous clubs include Leeds, Liverpool and West Brom, has made two first-team appearances in his three years at the Etihad Stadium.

“I’m delighted to be staying with City for another season,” Carson told the club’s website.

“I have already gained so much from my time here and hopefully I can keep helping to push the club’s other goalkeepers to be the best they can be.”

More in this section

Nemanja Matic joins Jose Mourinho after sealing Roma move Nemanja Matic joins Jose Mourinho after sealing Roma move
Ireland Under-21s could make history with win over Italy Ireland Under-21s could make history with win over Italy
Andy Farrell: All Blacks are ultimate Test of Ireland’s World Cup credentials Andy Farrell: All Blacks are ultimate Test of Ireland’s World Cup credentials
The sky’s the limit for Nathan Collins after Beckenbauer moment, says Dara O’Shea

The sky’s the limit for Nathan Collins after Beckenbauer moment, says Dara O’Shea

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more