James Cox

Shamrock Rovers have been drawn against Hibernians FC of Malta in the first round of Champions League qualifying.

The first leg will take place on July 5th or 6th at Tallaght Stadium, with the return leg in Malta on July 12th or 13th.

Northern Irish champions Linfield were paired with Welsh champions The New Saints.

Sligo Rovers and Derry City are both in the draw for Conference League qualifying, which is just getting underway.