Erling Haaland targets goals and trophies after sealing €59million Man City move

By Andy Hampson, PA

Erling Haaland has set his sights on goals and trophies after completing his £51.1million (€59 million) move to Manchester City.

The Premier League champions announced on Monday the prolific Norway striker had finalised his switch from Borussia Dortmund after signing a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The 21-year-old, who scored 86 goals in 89 games in two-and-a-half seasons for the German club, will officially link up with Pep Guardiola’s squad on July 1st.

Leeds-born Haaland follows in the footsteps of his father Alf Inge, who played for City from 2000-03.

“This is a proud day for me and my family,” Haaland told the club’s website, mancity.com.

“I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons.

“You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

Haaland will link up with City’s inspirational manager Pep Guardiola (Adam Davy/PA)

“I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”

Haaland grew up supporting City because of his father’s connections and that proved a factor in his decision to join them ahead of other interested clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona.

He said: “I was born in England, I’ve been a City fan my whole life. I know a lot about the club. I feel a bit at home here.

“I think I can develop and get the best out of my game at City. I like the style, I like the attacking football and I like the positive vibe.

“When City play football, this is what I like a lot. I think it’s it’s a really good fit.”

The signing of Haaland ends City’s long search for a specialist centre-forward to replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero after failing in their attempts to prise Harry Kane away from Tottenham last summer.

Haaland is rated as one of the hottest properties in the game having netted 135 goals in his 183-match professional club career to date, including earlier spells at Molde and RB Salzburg. He also scored his 20th international goal in just 21 outings in Norway’s Nations League victory over Sweden on Sunday.

He is expected to make his first appearances for City in their pre-season friendlies against Club America and Bayern Munich in the United States next month.

City then begin their next campaign when they face Liverpool in the Community Shield on July 30th.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “We have been monitoring Erling for several years now, so we are delighted to bring him here to Manchester City.

“He is a huge talent and has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last few seasons. His goal-scoring record is exceptional and his performances at Borussia Dortmund and in the Champions League in particular have proved he can succeed at the highest level.

“Erling has everything we want in a striker, and we are certain he will excel in this squad and this system. This is a very exciting signing for our club.”