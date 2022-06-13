Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 12:09

I’ll be there – Lewis Hamilton dismisses fears he could miss Canadian Grand Prix

Hamilton struggled with back pain in Baku
I’ll be there – Lewis Hamilton dismisses fears he could miss Canadian Grand Prix

Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent

Lewis Hamilton says he expects to be able to take part in this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The 37-year-old struggled to get out of his Mercedes cockpit after he combated back pain in Sunday’s 51-lap Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Hamilton described the race as the most painful of his career, while Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said there was a danger the seven-time world champion might not be fit enough to race at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

But in a social media post, Hamilton, who finished fourth in Baku and is due at Mercedes’ Brackley factory on Monday, appeared to allay Wolff’s fears.

“I’ll be there this weekend,” he said. “I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

He added: “Yesterday was tough and I had some troubles sleeping but I have woke up feeling positive today.

“Back is a little sore and bruised but nothing serious thankfully.

“I’ve had acupuncture and physio with Angela [Cullen] and I am on the way to my team to work with them on improving.

“We have to keep fighting. No time like the present to pull together and we will.”

More in this section

Late Jonny Evans strike earns Northern Ireland draw with Cyprus Late Jonny Evans strike earns Northern Ireland draw with Cyprus
Castleford release Jacques O’Neill from contract ahead of Love Island appearance Castleford release Jacques O’Neill from contract ahead of Love Island appearance
Max Verstappen wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix to extend his championship lead Max Verstappen wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix to extend his championship lead
Sunday sport: Armagh trounce Donegal to reach All-Ireland quarter-final

Sunday sport: Armagh trounce Donegal to reach All-Ireland quarter-final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more