Mayo to face Kerry as All-Ireland quarter-final pairings confirmed

Muireann Duffy

Mayo are to meet Kerry in the All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-final following their win over Kildare on Saturday.

The pairings for the four quarter-final fixtures were confirmed on Monday morning following the weekend's Round Two qualifiers action.

In the three other fixtures, Dublin will face Cork, Galway meet Armagh, and Clare will take on Derry.

The draw was structured to ensure the provincial winners (Dublin, Galway, Kerry and Derry) did not meet their respective province's defeated finalists, avoiding a repeat pairing of Galway v Mayo and Kerry v Cork.

The games will take place on the weekend of June 25th/26th, with the times and venues yet to be confirmed.