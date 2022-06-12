Sun, 12 Jun, 2022 - 18:08

Liverpool close to completing signing of Darwin Nunez for club record €100 million

The 22-year-old Benfica forward is expected to undergo a medical on Monday.
Liverpool close to completing signing of Darwin Nunez for club record €100 million

By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool are close to completing the potential club record signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in a deal which could be worth up to £85million.

After a week of talks over the structure of the deal, with the Portuguese club holding out for a €100 million with €80 million up front, the Reds’ new sporting director Julian Ward has negotiated a compromise.

The PA news agency understands Liverpool have agreed to pay an initial €75 million with a possible €15 million payable in appearance-related add-ons and €10 million depending on team success.

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is tackled by Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate
Darwin Nunez scored in both legs of Benfica’s Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool in April (Peter Byrne/PA)

If all conditions are met the 22-year-old Uruguay international’s transfer would eclipse the £75m paid to Southampton for centre-back Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Nunez, who was left out of Uruguay’s squad for Saturday’s 5-0 friendly victory over Panama, is expected to begin the formalities of a medical on Monday which could take until Wednesday to complete.

Personal terms are not anticipated to be a problem, with the player having expressed his desire to move to Liverpool and play for manager Jurgen Klopp despite interest from Manchester United, and the striker is set to sign a six-year contract.

Nunez scored 26 goals in 28 league appearances for Benfica last season and scored in both legs of their Champions League quarter-final against Klopp’s side in April.

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane looks set to join Bayern Munich (Adam Davy/PA)

He will arrive at Anfield as a direct replacement for Sadio Mane, who with one year left on his current looks set to move to Bayern Munich.

The club have already rejected two offers for the 30-year-old from the Bundesliga champions which they considered derisory and are holding out for a fee in excess of £40m for a player who scored 23 times last season.

More in this section

Late Jonny Evans strike earns Northern Ireland draw with Cyprus Late Jonny Evans strike earns Northern Ireland draw with Cyprus
Bryson DeChambeau joins Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series Bryson DeChambeau joins Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series
Castleford release Jacques O’Neill from contract ahead of Love Island appearance Castleford release Jacques O’Neill from contract ahead of Love Island appearance
Sunday sport: Armagh trounce Donegal to reach All-Ireland quarter-final

Sunday sport: Armagh trounce Donegal to reach All-Ireland quarter-final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more