Sunday sport: Cork and Limerick face off for All-Ireland quarter-final spot

Gaelic games

The last two spots in the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship are up for grabs this afternoon.

A Munster derby is taking place at Pairc Ui Chaoimh as Cork host Limerick in their qualifier. Throw-in is at 1.30pm.

Armagh then take on Donegal in Clones from 4pm. Declan Bonner's side won by seven points when these two met in the Ulster Championship in April.

There are also two All-Ireland Minor Football quarter-finals down for decision today.

Dublin lead Galway 0-4 to 0-0 after 15 minutes of play in Tullamore. Connacht champions Mayo come up against Kildare at 2.30pm.

Soccer

Without a win in 13 Nations League matches, Northern Ireland take on Cyprus in Belfast this afternoon. Some fans have called for Ian Baraclough to be replaced as manager due to the team's poor form.

Kick off at Windsor Park is at 2pm.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is in a strong position to retain the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA Tour.

An impressive third round of 65 on Saturday evening means he will go into the final round joint top of the leaderboard on 11 under par.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry is in a tie for 15th on 5-under.

Formula 1

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc started from pole position for this afternoon's Azerbaijan Grand Prix which is currently taking place in Baku.

Monaco Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez went from second while his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen was third.

Tennis

Andy Murray goes in search of a first ATP Tour title since 2019 this afternoon.

The Scot is in the final of the Stuttgart Open and faces Italian Matteo Berrettini. The decider gets underway at 2pm.

