Digital Desk Staff

Leinster will end a season empty-handed for the first time in five years.

They were beaten 27-26 by the Vodacom Bulls in tonight's United Rugby Championship semi-final at the RDS.

It’s now up to Ulster to provide Irish representation in next week’s Grand Final.

They’re unchanged for their semi-final with the DHL Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon, which kicks off at 2pm.