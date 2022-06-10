Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 14:02

Sergio Perez fastest in opening practice session for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Perez, who recently signed a deal to remain with Red Bull until 2024, edged out Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.127 seconds in Baku.
Sergio Perez fastest in opening practice session for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Baku

Sergio Perez followed up his Monaco triumph by finishing fastest in Friday’s opening practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

A fortnight on from his win on the famous Monte Carlo streets, Perez, who recently signed a deal to remain with Red Bull until 2024, edged out Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.127 seconds in Baku.

World champion Max Verstappen finished third in the other Red Bull, one place ahead of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton sixth for Mercedes, 1.2 seconds off the pace.

Perez took advantage of Verstappen’s late tyre blowout to win last year’s race in Baku – his first in Red Bull colours – and the Mexican has started this weekend on the front foot with Red Bull and Ferrari at the top of the class.

For Hamilton, the British driver heads into the eighth round of 22, 75 points adrift of Verstappen.

Mercedes continue to combat the porpoising problems which have wreaked havoc on their season, and Hamilton and team-mate George Russell both suffered with heavy bouncing during the first action here.

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in first practice in Baku
Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in first practice in Baku (Sergei Grits/AP)

At one point, Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington advised his driver to be wary of crossing the pit-entry line when he completed a lap.

A frustrated Hamilton replied: “It is so bumpy, I couldn’t see the line.”

Russell, who has finished ahead of Hamilton at every round bar the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix to move 34 points clear of his team-mate in the standings, finished eighth.

Verstappen leads Leclerc by nine points in the standings, but the Dutchman complained of understeer throughout first practice and lost control of his Red Bull at the end of the session. The world champion spun at Turn 15 but crucially avoided contact with the barriers before returning to his garage.

Elsewhere, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll thudded the wall at the exit of Turn 15, while Nicholas Latifi and Mick Schumacher suffered from mechanical problems in their Williams and Haas cars respectively, and missed a large chunk of the one-hour running.

The second practice session gets under way at 6pm local time (3pm in Ireland).

More in this section

Former Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham dies aged 90 Former Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham dies aged 90
Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku given green light to rejoin Inter Milan Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku given green light to rejoin Inter Milan
Rory McIlroy hopes rebels will still be allowed to compete in the Ryder Cup Rory McIlroy hopes rebels will still be allowed to compete in the Ryder Cup
Stephen Kenny says the Republic of Ireland remain on track for future success

Stephen Kenny says the Republic of Ireland remain on track for future success

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more