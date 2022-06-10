GAA: The weekend's fixtures and where to watch

There is a busy weekend of GAA on the way between the All-Ireland senior football and hurling championships.
In football, Clare will take on Roscommon, while Mayo will go head-to-head with Kildare on Saturday.
While on Sunday, Cork will face Limerick and Armagh will take on Donegal in the senior football championships.
In hurling, Antrim will meet Cork, and Kerry will face Wexford in the All-Ireland hurling championships.
Here's everything GAA that's on this weekend...
Saturday
Football
Clare v Roscommon (All-Ireland Senior Football Championship) - Páirc an Chrócaigh, 3:45pm. Live on Sky Sports Arena
Mayo v Kildare (All-Ireland Senior Football Championship) Páirc an Chrócaigh, 6pm. Live on Sky Sports Arena
Tyrone v Kerry (All-Ireland Minor Football quarter final) - MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4pm. Live on TG4
Cork v Derry (All-Ireland Minor Football quarter final) - MW Hire O'Moore park, Portlaoise, 6pm. Live on TG4
Here are this weekend's Football games that you can see on GAANOW - all the best goals, points and moments available right on your phones and screens! pic.twitter.com/wXCgL22IVu
— The GAA (@officialgaa) June 9, 2022
Hurling
Kerry v Wexford (All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship) - Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm. Live on GAA Go
Antrim v Cork (All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship) - Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm - Live on GAA Go
Ladies Football
Donegal v Waterford (All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1) - Birr, 5pm. Live on TG4
Galway v Kerry (All-Ireland Senior Championship) - Birr, 7.15pm. Live on TG4
Mayo v Tipperary (All-Ireland Senior Championship Group A Round 1) -Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 2pm.
Dublin v Cavan (All Ireland Senior Championship Group A Round 1) -Clann Mhuíre GAA grounds, 2pm.
Monaghan v Meath (All Ireland Senior Championship Group B Round 1) -Drumhowan, 2pm.
Camogie
Limerick v Offaly (All-Ireland Senior Championship) - Cappamore, 5pm. Live on Camogie Association YouTube
Galway v Down (All-Ireland Senior Championship) - Kenny Park, Athenry, 2pm
Antrim v Kilkenny (All-Ireland Senior Championship) - Cúchullain Dun Lathaí, Dunloy, 2pm.
Down v Antrim (All-Ireland Juinor Championship) - Atticall GAA Newry, 5pm
Armagh v Roscommon (All-Ireland Junior Championship) - Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5pm
PRIDE round- Round Three continues this weekend!! 📢
For all fixture, ticket and streaming info follow the link: https://t.co/bP1SUt3yck🎟️🎥#LifeEmpowered #GoTogether #GlenDimplex #PRIDEround @Dimplex_Ireland pic.twitter.com/FnxBsvJ0H7
— The Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) June 7, 2022
Sunday
Football
Cork v Limerick (All-Ireland Senior Championship) -Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1:30pm. Live on RTÉ 2
Armagh v Donegal (All-Ireland Senior Championship) -Clones, 4pm. Live on RTÉ 2
Dublin v Galway All-Ireland Minor Championship - O'Connor Park, 12:30pm. Live on TG4
Mayo v Kildare (All-Ireland Minor Championship) - O'Connor Park, 2:30pm. Live on TG4
Ladies Football
Fermanagh v London (All Ireland Junior Championship Group A Round 2) - Brewster Park, 1pm.
Wexford v Leitrim (All Ireland Intermediate Championship Group A Round 3) - Enniscorthy, 1:30pm
Offaly v Wicklow (All Ireland Intermediate Championship Group A Round 3) - Bretland Park, 2pm
Longford v Roscommon (All Ireland Intermediate Championship Group C Round 3) - Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm
Laois v Tyrone (All Ireland Intermediate Championship Group D Round 3) - MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm
Limerick v Antrim (All Ireland Junior Championship Group B Group B - Round 1) - Bruff, 2pm
Derry v Carlow (All Ireland Junior Championship Group A Group A - Round 2) - Celtic Park, 2pm
Clare v Louth (All Ireland Intermediate Championship Group B Round 3) - Cusack Park, Ennis, 3pm
🎫🎟️Buy your tickets NOW for next weekend's @TG4TV All-Ireland Championship fixtures
There are 13 games down for decision across three grades on Saturday and Sunday, June 11/12 https://t.co/SrGmEfyjUT#ProperFan @SportTG4 @ConnachtLGFA @LeinsterLGFA @MunsterLGFA @UlsterLadies
— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) June 7, 2022