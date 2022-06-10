GAA: The weekend's fixtures and where to watch

There is a busy weekend of GAA on the way between the All-Ireland senior football and hurling championships.

In football, Clare will take on Roscommon, while Mayo will go head-to-head with Kildare on Saturday.

While on Sunday, Cork will face Limerick and Armagh will take on Donegal in the senior football championships.

In hurling, Antrim will meet Cork, and Kerry will face Wexford in the All-Ireland hurling championships.

Here's everything GAA that's on this weekend...

Saturday

Football

Clare v Roscommon (All-Ireland Senior Football Championship) - Páirc an Chrócaigh, 3:45pm. Live on Sky Sports Arena

Mayo v Kildare (All-Ireland Senior Football Championship) Páirc an Chrócaigh, 6pm. Live on Sky Sports Arena

Tyrone v Kerry (All-Ireland Minor Football quarter final) - MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4pm. Live on TG4

Cork v Derry (All-Ireland Minor Football quarter final) - MW Hire O'Moore park, Portlaoise, 6pm. Live on TG4

Here are this weekend's Football games that you can see on GAANOW - all the best goals, points and moments available right on your phones and screens! pic.twitter.com/wXCgL22IVu — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 9, 2022

Hurling

Kerry v Wexford (All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship) - Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm. Live on GAA Go

Antrim v Cork (All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship) - Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm - Live on GAA Go

Ladies Football

Donegal v Waterford (All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1) - Birr, 5pm. Live on TG4

Galway v Kerry (All-Ireland Senior Championship) - Birr, 7.15pm. Live on TG4

Mayo v Tipperary (All-Ireland Senior Championship Group A Round 1) -Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 2pm.

Dublin v Cavan (All Ireland Senior Championship Group A Round 1) -Clann Mhuíre GAA grounds, 2pm.

Monaghan v Meath (All Ireland Senior Championship Group B Round 1) -Drumhowan, 2pm.

Camogie

Limerick v Offaly (All-Ireland Senior Championship) - Cappamore, 5pm. Live on Camogie Association YouTube

Galway v Down (All-Ireland Senior Championship) - Kenny Park, Athenry, 2pm

Antrim v Kilkenny (All-Ireland Senior Championship) - Cúchullain Dun Lathaí, Dunloy, 2pm.

Down v Antrim (All-Ireland Juinor Championship) - Atticall GAA Newry, 5pm

Armagh v Roscommon (All-Ireland Junior Championship) - Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5pm

Sunday

Football

Armagh v Donegal (All-Ireland Senior Championship) -Clones, 4pm. Live on RTÉ 2

Dublin v Galway All-Ireland Minor Championship - O'Connor Park, 12:30pm. Live on TG4

Mayo v Kildare (All-Ireland Minor Championship) - O'Connor Park, 2:30pm. Live on TG4

Ladies Football

Fermanagh v London (All Ireland Junior Championship Group A Round 2) - Brewster Park, 1pm.

Wexford v Leitrim (All Ireland Intermediate Championship Group A Round 3) - Enniscorthy, 1:30pm

Offaly v Wicklow (All Ireland Intermediate Championship Group A Round 3) - Bretland Park, 2pm

Longford v Roscommon (All Ireland Intermediate Championship Group C Round 3) - Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm

Laois v Tyrone (All Ireland Intermediate Championship Group D Round 3) - MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm

Limerick v Antrim (All Ireland Junior Championship Group B Group B - Round 1) - Bruff, 2pm

Derry v Carlow (All Ireland Junior Championship Group A Group A - Round 2) - Celtic Park, 2pm

Clare v Louth (All Ireland Intermediate Championship Group B Round 3) - Cusack Park, Ennis, 3pm