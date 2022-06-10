Sport on TV this weekend: what's on and where you can watch it

On Saturday the Republic of Ireland will take on Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in the UEFA Nations League game.
There's also plenty of coverage of this weekend's GAA fixtures, including Clare v Roscommon and Mayo v Kildare in the All-Ireland Football Senior Football Championship Round 2 games.
As well as Kerry v Wexford and Antrim v Cork in the All-Ireland Hurling Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter-Finals.
Here's all the sport being televised this weekend...
Saturday
Republic of Ireland v Scotland at 5pm on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports one
Clare v Roscommon at 3:45pm (All-Ireland Senior Football Championship) on Sky Sports Arena
Mayo v Kildare at 6:00pm (All-Ireland Senior Football Championship) on Sky Sports Arena
Kerry v Wexford at 2pm (All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship) on GAA Go
Antrim v Cork at 2pm (All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship) on GAA Go
Tyrone v Kerry at 4pm (All-Ireland Minor Football quarter final) on TG4
Donegal v Waterford at 5pm (All-Ireland ladies football senior championship round one) on TG4
Limerick v Offaly at 5pm (All-Ireland senior camogie championship) on Camogie Association YouTube
Galway v Kerry at 7.15pm (All-Ireland ladies football senior championship) on TG4
Canadian Open coverage from 12:45 on Sky Sports
Scandinavian Mixed coverage from 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf
Curtis Cup coverage from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf
Ulster v Stormers at 2pm on Sky Sports action and RTÉ 2
Le Mans 24 hours from 3pm with full coverage on Eurosport
Sunday
Cork v Limerick at 1:30pm (Ireland Senior Football Championship) on RTÉ 2
Armagh v Donegal at 4pm (Ireland Senior Football Championship) on RTÉ 2
Dublin v Galway at 12:30pm (All-Ireland minor football quarter-final) on TG4
Mayo v Kildare at 2:30pm (All-Ireland minor football quarter-final) on TG4The Sunday Game highlights at 9:30pm on RTÉ 2
Canadian Open coverage from 12:45 on Sky Sports Golf
Scandinavian Mixed coverage from 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf
Curtis Cup coverage from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf