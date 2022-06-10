Sport on TV this weekend: what's on and where you can watch it

On Saturday the Republic of Ireland will take on Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in the UEFA Nations League game.

There's also plenty of coverage of this weekend's GAA fixtures, including Clare v Roscommon and Mayo v Kildare in the All-Ireland Football Senior Football Championship Round 2 games.

As well as Kerry v Wexford and Antrim v Cork in the All-Ireland Hurling Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter-Finals.

Here's all the sport being televised this weekend...

Saturday

Republic of Ireland v Scotland at 5pm on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports one

Clare v Roscommon at 3:45pm (All-Ireland Senior Football Championship) on Sky Sports Arena

Mayo v Kildare at 6:00pm (All-Ireland Senior Football Championship) on Sky Sports Arena

Kerry v Wexford at 2pm (All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship) on GAA Go

Antrim v Cork at 2pm (All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship) on GAA Go

Tyrone v Kerry at 4pm (All-Ireland Minor Football quarter final) on TG4

Donegal v Waterford at 5pm (All-Ireland ladies football senior championship round one) on TG4

Limerick v Offaly at 5pm (All-Ireland senior camogie championship) on Camogie Association YouTube

Galway v Kerry at 7.15pm (All-Ireland ladies football senior championship) on TG4

Canadian Open coverage from 12:45 on Sky Sports

Scandinavian Mixed coverage from 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf

Curtis Cup coverage from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf

Ulster v Stormers at 2pm on Sky Sports action and RTÉ 2

Le Mans 24 hours from 3pm with full coverage on Eurosport

Sunday

Cork v Limerick at 1:30pm (Ireland Senior Football Championship) on RTÉ 2

Armagh v Donegal at 4pm (Ireland Senior Football Championship) on RTÉ 2

Dublin v Galway at 12:30pm (All-Ireland minor football quarter-final) on TG4

Mayo v Kildare at 2:30pm (All-Ireland minor football quarter-final) on TG4The Sunday Game highlights at 9:30pm on RTÉ 2

Canadian Open coverage from 12:45 on Sky Sports Golf

Scandinavian Mixed coverage from 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf

Curtis Cup coverage from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf