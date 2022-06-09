Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 12:26

Former Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette rejoins Lyon on three-year deal

The 31-year-old former France international was a free agent after seeing out his contract with the Premier League club.
By PA Sport Staff

Former Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has rejoined Lyon on a three-year deal.

The 31-year-old former France international was a free agent after seeing out his contract with the Premier League club, which officially expires on June 30.

Ligue 1 side Lyon confirmed on Thursday morning that they had resigned the player they sold to the Gunners in 2017.

A club statement read: “Olympique Lyonnais are very proud and very happy to announce the return to the club of Alexandre Lacazette, a product of the club’s academy, for the next three seasons.

“Out of contract at English club Arsenal, the French international has signed a three-year deal through June 30, 2025.”

Lacazette joined Arsenal on a five-year deal from Lyon for a club record £46.5million in the summer of 2017 and scored 71 goals in 206 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

Alexandre Lacazette applauds the fans
Alexandre Lacazette has rejoined Lyon on a three-year deal (John Walton/PA)

At the time of his move to London, he had won 11 senior caps for France and has since made a further five appearances.

Lacazette scored six goals and made eight assists in 36 appearances for Arsenal during the 2021-22 season as they finished fifth in the Premier League, just missing out on a Champions League place.

