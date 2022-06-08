Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 13:27

Luka Modric signs new one-year deal at Real Madrid

The Croatia midfielder moved to Madrid from Tottenham a decade ago.
By PA Sport Staff

Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him with Real Madrid until June 2023, the LaLiga club have announced.

Veteran Croatia midfielder Modric has scored 31 goals in 436 appearances for European champions Real since joining from Tottenham for a reported £31.5million in 2012.

Following last month’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool in Paris, the 36-year-old has won the Champions League five times during his decade at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has also won the LaLiga title on three occasions, including in the season just finished, in addition to three UEFA Super Cups, four FIFA Club World Cups and one Copa del Rey.


“I’m very happy and proud to continue at least one more year in Real Madrid,” he said in a video posted on the club’s Twitter account.

“I want to continue to give everything for the club – I am proud to continue wearing this shirt.”

Modric, who began his career with Dinamo Zagreb before moving to Spurs in 2008, has been capped 150 times by Croatia, scoring 21 times.

He won the Ballon d’Or in 2018 after helping his country reach the World Cup final, where they were beaten by France.

