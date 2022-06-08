Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 11:05

Four-year ban for Manchester City fan who ran on pitch during title match

Paul Colbridge entered the playing area at the Etihad Stadium.
Four-year ban for Manchester City fan who ran on pitch during title match

By Kim Pilling, PA

A Manchester City supporter who ran on to the pitch during his team’s Premier League final day clash with Aston Villa has received a four-year football banning order.

Paul Colbridge, 37, from Salford, entered the playing area at the Etihad Stadium on May 22 after City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored in the 81st minute to complete a 3-2 comeback win.

He approached Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen and taunted him, Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard.

Robin Olsen at the Etihad Stadium
Robin Olsen at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Colbridge then turned his attention to the away team’s supporters as he faced them “in a way that was provoking them into action”, said prosecutor Nick Smart.

He later slipped as he dashed across the penalty area and was apprehended by match stewards.

The prosecutor said there had been a marked increase in pitch encroachments in the UK since the pandemic.

He said: “It encourages others to act in a similar fashion.”

 

Colbridge pleaded guilty to going on to a playing area at a football match without lawful authority or excuse.

Representing himself in court, he told the magistrates: “It was a stupid act and something I regretted immediately.

“To me, it was fuelled by alcohol. The following Monday I sought out someone from the club and sent an apology by email. I also apologised on one of the City forums.

“It was a moment of madness. Pure elation. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I have been going to City for 20-odd years, I’m a season ticket holder and I’ve never been on the pitch before.”

 

Imposing the football ban, chair of the bench Wallace Johnson said to the defendant: “What you did was deliberate and flagrant.

“You deliberately targeted the Aston Villa players on the pitch. You caused distress and alarm to the players on the pitch, the match officials, the stewards, the fans in the stadium and those watching at home.”

Colbridge, of Whitegate Drive, was also ordered to pay a fine and costs totalling £795.

Thousands of City fans poured on to the pitch at the final whistle as they celebrated their team’s thrilling victory to pip Liverpool to the title.

Inquiries are ongoing into a reported assault on goalkeeper Olsen during the mass pitch invasion.

More in this section

Gareth Southgate admits racist abuse adds ‘another layer’ to penalty picks Gareth Southgate admits racist abuse adds ‘another layer’ to penalty picks
Phil Mickelson insists ‘reckless’ gambling not behind decision to join LIV Golf Phil Mickelson insists ‘reckless’ gambling not behind decision to join LIV Golf
Ireland U21s move closer to Euro playoff with Montenegro win Ireland U21s move closer to Euro playoff with Montenegro win
Louis Van Gaal suggests Ed Woodward’s departure from Man Utd could spell success

Louis Van Gaal suggests Ed Woodward’s departure from Man Utd could spell success

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more