Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 11:08

Mickelson: I don’t condone human rights violations but LIV Golf is good for game

The American has signed up for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.
Mickelson: I don’t condone human rights violations but LIV Golf is good for game

By PA Sport Staff

Phil Mickelson stressed he does not condone human rights violations ahead of the first Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Centurion Club.

Mickelson described the Saudis as “scary m************” and said he was well aware of Saudi Arabia’s “horrible record on human rights” – including the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi – in an interview with the author of a new unauthorised biography.

Yet he added that working with the Saudis was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates”, also accusing the Tour of “obnoxious greed”.

LIV Golf Invitational Series – Wednesday June 8th – Centurion Club
Phil Mickelson stressed that he does not condone human rights violations (Steven Paston/PA)

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Mickelson said: “I don’t condone human rights violations at all. I’m certainly aware of what has happened with Jamal Khashoggi and I think it’s terrible.

“I have also seen the good that the game of golf has done throughout history and I believe LIV Golf is going to do a lot of good for the game as well.”

While a number of players have resigned from the PGA Tour in order to compete in the LIV Golf events, Mickelson said he had no intention of following suit.

“I earned my lifetime membership and I don’t want to give that up, I don’t believe I should have to,” the six-time major winner added.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I have earned that (lifetime membership) and I don’t plan on just giving that up.”

LIV Golf Invitational Series – Wednesday June 8th – Centurion Club
Phil Mickelson and his Hy Flyers team – Justin Harding, Ratchanon Chantananuwat and Chase Koepka (Steven Paston/PA)

Mickelson refused to confirm or deny if he had been suspended, or currently was, from the PGA Tour.

“I choose not to speak publicly on PGA Tour issues at this time,” he said.

He also declined to confirm if he is receiving USD 200million to compete in the LIV Golf events, but his answer indicated that the reported amount may well be accurate.

“I feel that contract agreements should be private,” Mickelson added. “Doesn’t seem to be the case, but it should be.”

More in this section

Serhiy Sydorchuk: 'Soldiers watch our games in trenches' Serhiy Sydorchuk: 'Soldiers watch our games in trenches'
Gareth Southgate challenges Jack Grealish to win England starting spot Gareth Southgate challenges Jack Grealish to win England starting spot
Smiling Blatter enters court at start of FIFA fraud trial Smiling Blatter enters court at start of FIFA fraud trial
Louis Van Gaal suggests Ed Woodward’s departure from Man Utd could spell success

Louis Van Gaal suggests Ed Woodward’s departure from Man Utd could spell success

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more