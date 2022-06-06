Draws made for All-Ireland football qualifiers and Tailteann Cup semi-finals

James Cox

An all-Ulster clash between Donegal and Armagh is the highlight of the round two All-Ireland football qualifier draw.

After their win over Monaghan, Mayo will meet beaten Leinster finalists Kildare.

Elsewhere, Cork will play Limerick while Clare are set to face Roscommon.

All four matches will take place at neutral venues next weekend.

Pre-tournament favourites Cavan have been drawn against Sligo in the semi-finals of the Tailteann Cup.

On the other side, it's an all-Leinster affair between Offaly and Westmeath.

Both games will take place at Croke Park on the weekend after next.