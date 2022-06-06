Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 13:35

Draws made for All-Ireland football qualifiers and Tailteann Cup semi-finals

An all-Ulster clash between Donegal and Armagh is the highlight of the round two All-Ireland football qualifier draw.
Draws made for All-Ireland football qualifiers and Tailteann Cup semi-finals

James Cox

An all-Ulster clash between Donegal and Armagh is the highlight of the round two All-Ireland football qualifier draw.

After their win over Monaghan, Mayo will meet beaten Leinster finalists Kildare.

Elsewhere, Cork will play Limerick while Clare are set to face Roscommon.

All four matches will take place at neutral venues next weekend.

Pre-tournament favourites Cavan have been drawn against Sligo in the semi-finals of the Tailteann Cup.

On the other side, it's an all-Leinster affair between Offaly and Westmeath.

Both games will take place at Croke Park on the weekend after next.

More in this section

More than 20,000 runners return to streets for Dublin’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon More than 20,000 runners return to streets for Dublin’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon
Sexton’s boots from historic 100th cap raffled for charity Sexton’s boots from historic 100th cap raffled for charity
Football rumours: Barcelona hoping to sign Mohamed Salah on free transfer Football rumours: Barcelona hoping to sign Mohamed Salah on free transfer
Rafael Nadal continues French Open dominance with ruthless 14th title success

Rafael Nadal continues French Open dominance with ruthless 14th title success

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more