Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 13:47

Germany will take the knee in show of solidarity with England – Ilkay Gundogan

Germany joined England in taking the knee before the Euro 2020 last-16 tie at Wembley.
Germany will take the knee in show of solidarity with England – Ilkay Gundogan

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Munich

Ilkay Gundogan confirmed Germany would take the knee in a show of solidarity with England after the anti-racism gesture was jeered by stands filled with children in Hungary.

The depressing reaction greeted the stance in Saturday’s Nations League opener at the Puskas Arena, which was half full despite the hosts serving a UEFA punishment for discriminatory behaviour at Euro 2020.

There were around 35,000 in attendance for a match that was supposedly being played behind closed doors as Hungary made the most out of regulations that allowed children to attend in such circumstances.

England players take the knee
England players took the knee before Saturday’s defeat to Hungary (Nick Potts/PA)

Manager Gareth Southgate blamed “inherited thinking” for those jeering when England players took the knee, which they will do so again before Tuesday’s Nations League match at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Germany joined England in taking the knee before the Euro 2020 last-16 tie at Wembley and Manchester City midfielder Gundogan said they have decided to do so again.

“Well, tomorrow, we will go down on our knees together with the English because we want to support this whole initiative,” he said.

 

“We did this last year at the Euro and, of course, we will do it tomorrow too.

“I’m used to that from the English league, where we do it almost every match so it’s nothing new for me.

“We talked about it inside the team and we will support the opponent.”

More in this section

More than 20,000 runners return to streets for Dublin’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon More than 20,000 runners return to streets for Dublin’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon
Football rumours: Barcelona hoping to sign Mohamed Salah on free transfer Football rumours: Barcelona hoping to sign Mohamed Salah on free transfer
Rafael Nadal racks up 14th Roland Garros title – Day 15 at the French Open Rafael Nadal racks up 14th Roland Garros title – Day 15 at the French Open
Rafael Nadal continues French Open dominance with ruthless 14th title success

Rafael Nadal continues French Open dominance with ruthless 14th title success

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more