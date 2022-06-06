Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 12:10

Gavin Bazunu ruled out of Ireland’s upcoming Nations League games

The 20-year-old missed out in Armenia with a back problem.
Gavin Bazunu ruled out of Ireland’s upcoming Nations League games

By Damian Spellman, PA

Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s three remaining Nations League games this month.

The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Sky Bet League One Portsmouth, missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat in Armenia after failing to overcome a back injury and has now been withdrawn from Stephen Kenny’s 27-man squad for the home games against Ukraine and Scotland and the return against Ukraine in Lodz, Poland.

Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher deputised in Yerevan with Bournemouth’s Mark Travers providing the back-up, and James Talbot from Bohemians has been called up to replace Bazunu.

A Football Association of Ireland statement said: “Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland.

“Gavin Bazunu has been ruled out of the three matches with a back injury which came kept him out of the 1-0 defeat to Armenia on Saturday and the Bohemians goalkeeper Talbot will report for camp ahead of Monday’s training session at the FAI National Training Centre.”

Carabao Cup-winner Kelleher started his third successive Ireland game – Bazunu sat out March’s friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania through illness – at the Republican Stadium, but finished on the losing side as Eduard Spertsyan fired Armenia to victory with a 25-yard piledriver.

The defeat extended Ireland’s run without a Nations League win to 11 games – a record they need to address urgently against beaten World Cup play-off finalists Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday evening if they are to fulfil Kenny’s ambition of topping their League B group.

More in this section

More than 20,000 runners return to streets for Dublin’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon More than 20,000 runners return to streets for Dublin’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon
Football rumours: Barcelona hoping to sign Mohamed Salah on free transfer Football rumours: Barcelona hoping to sign Mohamed Salah on free transfer
Rafael Nadal racks up 14th Roland Garros title – Day 15 at the French Open Rafael Nadal racks up 14th Roland Garros title – Day 15 at the French Open
Rafael Nadal continues French Open dominance with ruthless 14th title success

Rafael Nadal continues French Open dominance with ruthless 14th title success

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more