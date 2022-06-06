Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 11:54

Lionel Messi hails Argentina form as he hits five against Estonia

Messi’s haul followed his country’s impressive 3-0 win over Italy in the Finalissima.
Lionel Messi hails Argentina form as he hits five against Estonia

By PA Sport Staff

Lionel Messi fired a warning to Argentina’s World Cup rivals after scoring all five goals in a 5-0 friendly win over Estonia in Spain.

Messi’s haul followed his country’s impressive 3-0 win over Italy in the Finalissima – a game between the respective champions of South America and Europe – at Wembley on Wednesday.

It marked the first time the 34-year-old has scored five goals in one international game and the second time in his career, after a similar feat in Barcelona’s 7-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in 2012.

Spain Argentina Estonia
Lionel Messi fired a warning to Argentina’s World Cup rivals (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Messi posted on Instagram: “We could not close the season better. We won the Finalissima and today we added more minutes preparing for the World Cup.

“Thanks again to everyone who came to the field and to those who follow us from a distance. We’re going to rest for a few days and we’ll be back very soon!”

Argentina have been drawn in Group C for this year’s World Cup in Qatar alongside Saudi Arabia – whom they play first on November 22 – Mexico and Poland.

More in this section

More than 20,000 runners return to streets for Dublin’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon More than 20,000 runners return to streets for Dublin’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon
Football rumours: Barcelona hoping to sign Mohamed Salah on free transfer Football rumours: Barcelona hoping to sign Mohamed Salah on free transfer
Rafael Nadal racks up 14th Roland Garros title – Day 15 at the French Open Rafael Nadal racks up 14th Roland Garros title – Day 15 at the French Open
Rafael Nadal continues French Open dominance with ruthless 14th title success

Rafael Nadal continues French Open dominance with ruthless 14th title success

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more