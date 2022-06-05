Sun, 05 Jun, 2022 - 17:10

More than 20,000 runners return to streets for Dublin’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon

Cork City Marathon also closed out its first in-person event in three years today
More than 20,000 runners from around the country returned to Dublin’s streets for the first time since 2019 to take part in today’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon.

The 2022 event marked the 40th year of the race, which has raised over €226 million for over 700 charities in Ireland since its inception.

In honour of the milestone, a special group of women who were taking part for their 40th year kicked off the 10-kilometre race from the front of the start line.

Aoife Kilgallon of Sligo AC emerged as this year’s winner with a time of 33:07. Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill from Donore Harriers was second across the finish line in 33:07, while her sister Ide Nic Dhomhnaill from Donore Harriers placed third in 33:26.

Shauna Bocquet from Craughwell, Galway won the Elite Wheelchair Category in a time of 28:29, while Niamh Delany from Laois won the Visually Impaired category in a time of 57:42.

Participants at the start of the 2022 VHI Women's Mini Marathon in Dublin. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

David O’Leary, general manager of the Women’s Mini Marathon, congratulated all those who took part.

“We’re so excited that we were able to return to the streets of Dublin for our 40th event and were able to celebrate this special milestone with the women who continue to make the event the success it is.

“This event couldn’t happen without the support of the hundreds of volunteers who so generously give their time to help on the day, as well as the many community groups and charities who continue to support our event year after year.

“I would also like to thank our sponsors, and in particular our title sponsors VHI, whose support is so important in making this event happen.”

Amy Burke, director of Group Human Resources at VHI, said that while two “very successful” virtual events were held in 2020 and 2021, “nothing beats the feeling of people coming together in one place to achieve their goals... The atmosphere here today is electric.”

Further south, Cork City Marathon also closed out its first in-person event in three years today with a win from Tim O’Donoghue of East Cork AC, who completed the marathon in 2:18:37 – setting a new course record.

The women’s title was taken by local woman Lizzie Lee from Leevale AC who crossed the finish line at 2:44:54.

Cork city welcomed runners from 100 countries all over the world, with 12,000 runners in total taking to the streets.

Adrienne Rodgers, the marathon’s race director, said organisers were “delighted” with the success of this year’s marathon.

“This event has been our most impressive by far, a testament to the city’s ability to bounce back from a particularly tough two years. The support from our volunteers, partners, and the Cork people for this event was incredible.”

