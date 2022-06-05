Sunday Sport: Clare look to end Munster title drought, Tyrone title defence at stake

Here's the latest on the day's sporting action, including the Munster Hurling Final, All-Ireland Football qualifiers and the French Open.

GAA

Limerick are seeking their 4th Munster hurling crown in a row this afternoon, but standing in their way are neighbours Clare who are contesting the provincial final for the first time since 2018.

The Banner will be looking to claim their first provincial title since 1998, with throw-in at Semple Stadium at 4pm.

Just the one hurling fixture taking place today as @GAAClare face @LimerickCLG in the @MunsterGAA Senior Hurling Championship Final! You can follow the game on our https://t.co/Lw4gYD3Qcx blog and through GAANOW in-match clips! pic.twitter.com/hqqRXGqrT2 — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 5, 2022

***

All Ireland champions Tyrone are looking to book their place in the next round of the All-Ireland Football qualifiers when they take on Armagh in round one. Throw-in at the Athletic Grounds at 1.30pm.

***

There are three games down for decision in the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals this afternoon.

First up, Carlow play host to Westmeath at 2pm in Cullen Park, before Leitrim play Sligo at 3pm.

In the last fixture of the day, Fermanagh face Cavan at 4pm, with all the teams hoping to join Offaly in the final four.

***

In the only senior camogie fixture of the day, Tipperary face Waterford at Semple Stadium from 2pm. The fixture comes after Cork beat Dublin 2-10 to 0-9 and Wexford beat Clare 1-9 to 0-11 on Saturday.

Soccer

Northern Ireland hope to get back to winning ways when they travel to Cyprus in the Nations League later today.

Ian Baraclough's side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Greece on Thursday, and a second loss from as many games would see them slip to the bottom of their group. Kick-off is at 5pm.

At the same time, Wales face Ukraine, with Welsh captain Gareth Bale urged his side to put the plight of Ukraine out of their minds and focus on the prize.

The two teams meet in Cardiff in a World Cup play-off for a place at this winter's tournament in Qatar.

Tennis

Rafa Nadal is aiming to win the French Open for a record-extending 14th time when he takes on Casper Ruud in the final.

Victory for the Spaniard would move him onto 22 Grand Slam titles, while Ruud is playing in his first major final.

They take to the court at 2pm.

On Saturday, women's world number one Iga Swiatek beat America's Coco Gauff to win the event for a second time.

Golf

Rory McIlroy's has slipped out of contention going into the final round of the Memorial Tournament on the US PGA Tour after dropping back from being three shots behind the leader at the halfway stage to 4-under-par, 9 strokes off the pace in Ohio.

Shane Lowry is a shot further back following a third round 72 leaving him on 3-under-par.

American Billy Horschel is out in front on 13-under.

***

18 holes to play.



Who is going to take home the trophy at the @uswomensopen? pic.twitter.com/K0i4CQXzfa — LPGA (@LPGA) June 5, 2022

Leona Maguire is in a tie for tenth ahead of the final round of the US Women's Open in Southern Pines.

The Irish woman shot a third round 68 to keep herself in contention of a top ten finish and 8 shots off the lead.

She goes back out for her concluding round this evening.

Australian Minjee Lee holds a three shot advantage on 13-under-par.

Racing

There's racing in Kilbeggan this afternoon where the first of 7 goes to post at 2.10pm.

The action at Listowel gets underway at 1.55pm.

***

On the continent, Aidan O'Brien sends two raiders, Ivy League and The Acropolis, to France as he attempts to win the Prix Du Jockey Club for a second year in a row.

The Irish trainer was successful in the French Derby at Chantilly with St Mark's Basilica in 2021.

Charlie Appleby's Modern Games is the early favourite, with the race set to go to post at 3pm.