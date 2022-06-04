Kilkenny's Brian Cody says who is managing rival team ‘of no concern whatsoever’

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody says he wants to focus on the players on the pitch, with who is managing the rival teams he faces being “of no concern whatsoever”.

The Cats recorded their third Leinster Hurling Final win in a row with a five-point victory over Galway in Croke Park this evening.

However, the build-up to the game was dominated by coverage of a handshake between Cody and his former star forward Henry Shefflin, who is now managing the Galway side.

Speaking after this evening's game, Cody told Newstalk radio that who is on the sidelines should not be of any concern.

“Look, all I know is we’re playing Galway tonight,” he said of the focus on the team managers.

“It’s got nothing to do with me and I don’t consider myself the most important person out there by a long shot, so I only talk about our team and the opposition players.

“Who is looking after either team to me is of no concern whatsoever.”

Cody summed up his team's performance tonight as "very spirited, [with] top-class attitude" and said his sights are firmly set on the All-Ireland semi-final in four weeks' time, which will require a "huge step-up".