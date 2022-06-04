Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 22:25

Kilkenny's Brian Cody says who is managing rival team ‘of no concern whatsoever’

Build-up to today's Leinster Hurling Final was dominated by coverage of a handshake between Cody and his former star forward Henry Shefflin
Kilkenny's Brian Cody says who is managing rival team ‘of no concern whatsoever’

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody says he wants to focus on the players on the pitch, with who is managing the rival teams he faces being “of no concern whatsoever”.

The Cats recorded their third Leinster Hurling Final win in a row with a five-point victory over Galway in Croke Park this evening.

However, the build-up to the game was dominated by coverage of a handshake between Cody and his former star forward Henry Shefflin, who is now managing the Galway side.

Speaking after this evening's game, Cody told Newstalk radio that who is on the sidelines should not be of any concern.

“Look, all I know is we’re playing Galway tonight,” he said of the focus on the team managers.

“It’s got nothing to do with me and I don’t consider myself the most important person out there by a long shot, so I only talk about our team and the opposition players.

“Who is looking after either team to me is of no concern whatsoever.”

Cody summed up his team's performance tonight as "very spirited, [with] top-class attitude" and said his sights are firmly set on the All-Ireland semi-final in four weeks' time, which will require a "huge step-up".

More in this section

Aston Villa sign goalkeeper Robin Olsen from Roma on permanent deal Aston Villa sign goalkeeper Robin Olsen from Roma on permanent deal
Rafael Nadal feels ‘very sorry’ for Alexander Zverev over horrific ankle injury Rafael Nadal feels ‘very sorry’ for Alexander Zverev over horrific ankle injury
UEFA says sorry to fans for Champions League final chaos UEFA says sorry to fans for Champions League final chaos
Stephen Kenny admits Ireland only have themselves to blame for Armenia defeat

Stephen Kenny admits Ireland only have themselves to blame for Armenia defeat

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more