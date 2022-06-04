Saturday Sport: Leinster Hurling title up for grabs, Leinster host Glasgow Warriors

GAA

The rivalry between Henry Shefflin and Brian Cody is back under the microscope this evening.

Galway face Kilkenny once again - this time in the Leinster Hurling final, with throw-in at 7pm.

The first of the Croke Park double-header will see Antrim looking to secure a place in next year’s Leinster Championship.

Two hurling finals take place today @CrokePark as the Joe McDonagh Cup Final between @AontroimGAA and @Kerry_Official and the @gaaleinster Hurling Final between @Galway_GAA and @KilkennyCLG take place!



— The GAA (@officialgaa) June 4, 2022

If they beat Kerry in the Joe McDonagh Cup final, throw-in at 4.30pm, they will take the place of relegated Laois next year.

However, a Kerry win will trigger a play-off with Tipperary for a spot in the Munster round-robin.

***

A couple of big names could fall by the wayside in today’s All Ireland football qualifiers.

Mickey Harte and Louth go to Páirc Uí Chaoimh looking to topple Cork, while there’s a heavyweight meeting of Mayo and Monaghan in Castlebar at 4pm.

Elsewhere, Clare face Meath in Cusack Park in Ennis at 6pm.

***

New York play their first inter-county match on Irish soil since 2001 this afternoon when they visit O’Connor Park for their Tailteann Cup quarter-final with Offaly at 2pm.

***

There are two matches in Group One of the Glen Dimplex All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship this afternoon.

Last year’s beaten finalists Cork are in Blakestown to play Dublin from 5pm, while Sixmilebridge hosts Clare and Wexfords's meeting at 2pm.

Soccer

Enda Stevens admits success in the Nations League could prove vital in the Republic of Ireland's bid to qualify for the next European Championships.

They open their group campaign when they travel to Armenia this afternoon, with kick-off at 2pm.

Finishing top could earn a play-off spot for the Euros.

***

Women’s National League leaders Shelbourne will look to extend their winning run to seven matches this evening, as they take on Galway at 5pm.

Meanwhile, second placed Wexford Youths are away to Sligo Rovers after that game kicked-off at 12pm.

In the other games of the day Peamount play Cork City, Treaty United face DLR Waves, and Bohemians go to Athlone, all with 5pm kick-offs.

Rugby

After last week’s Heineken Champions Cup disappointment, Leinster return to action today at the RDS where they face Glasgow Warriors at the RDS at 3.15pm.

4️⃣ hours to KO! 🔵



— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) June 4, 2022

One of today’s other quarter-finals is an all-South African affair with Vodacom Bulls playing Cell C Sharks at 12.45pm.

The other sees DHL Stormers take on Edinburgh at 6pm.

Tennis

Coco Gauff is aiming to become the youngest Grand Slam winner in 18-years this afternoon.

The 18-year-old American takes on 2020 champion Iga Swiatek in the final of the French Open.

Play is due to get underway at Roland-Garros at 2pm.

Golf

Rory McIlroy remains in contention at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament.

He's among a group on 5-under-par - three shots behind leader Cameron Smith of Australia in Ohio.

Shane Lowry is two strokes further back while Seamus Power missed the cut.

Racing

Having claimed a 41st Classic win yesterday, Aidan O’Brien is chasing a ninth win in the Epsom Derby this afternoon.

He has three entries in the race, with 9-to-2 shot Stone Age to provide the greatest threat to favourite, Desert Crown.

***

Here at home, the three-day Summer Festival at Listowel gets underway with an eight-race card commencing at 1.05pm.

And there are seven jump races at Tramore, with the first going to post at 12.45pm.