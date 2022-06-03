Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 21:54

Ulster secure impressive win over Munster in URC quarter-final

Ulster are the first side through to this season’s United Rugby Championship semi-finals.
Digital Desk Staff

Full-back Stewart Moore scored two of their five tries as they beat Munster by 36-17 at Kingspan Stadium.

Defeat means the Johann van Graan era at Munster ends without a single piece of silverware.

After last week’s Heineken Champions Cup disappointment, Leinster return to action on Saturday at the RDS where they face Glasgow Warriors.

One of Saturday’s other quarter-finals is an all-South African affair with Vodacom Bulls playing Cell C Sharks.

The other sees DHL Stormers take on Edinburgh.

