Ulster secure impressive win over Munster in URC quarter-final

Digital Desk Staff

Ulster are the first side through to this season’s United Rugby Championship semi-finals.

Full-back Stewart Moore scored two of their five tries as they beat Munster by 36-17 at Kingspan Stadium.

Defeat means the Johann van Graan era at Munster ends without a single piece of silverware.

After last week’s Heineken Champions Cup disappointment, Leinster return to action on Saturday at the RDS where they face Glasgow Warriors.

One of Saturday’s other quarter-finals is an all-South African affair with Vodacom Bulls playing Cell C Sharks.

The other sees DHL Stormers take on Edinburgh.