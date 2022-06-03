Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 21:49

Casper Ruud overcomes protest distraction to conquer Marin Cilic at French Open

The semi-final was held up for 10 minutes after a woman walked on to the court and tied herself to the net.
Casper Ruud overcomes protest distraction to conquer Marin Cilic at French Open

By Andy Sims, PA, Paris

Casper Ruud reached his first grand slam final at the French Open after his match with Marin Cilic was interrupted by a woman invading the court.

The semi-final was held up for 10 minutes after the woman walked on to the court and tied herself to the net.

The woman, believed to be a climate-change protester, wore a T-shirt bearing the slogan ‘we have 1,028 days left’.

APTOPX France Tennis French Open
The match was held up while a protester was removed (Christophe Ena/AP)

She strolled on to Court Phillipe-Chatrier unchallenged during the third set and attached herself to the net, raising serious questions about security at Roland Garros.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo looked on as the players left the court while the woman was removed.

After a short warm-up the players resumed the match and Norwegian eighth seed Ruud wrapped up a 3-6 6-4 6-2 6-2 victory and secured a meeting with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the final.

He said: “It was a great match from my side. I didn’t start the greatest but Marin also played well in the first set.

“I was too defensive. I broke him in the second set and after that break I started to play some of my best tennis this year, serving well and playing aggressive.

“Marin is usually the one playing very fast, he was serving big playing well coming to the net so I figured I had to step up counter-attacks and go for some fast shots and it helped and worked out and I raised my level.

“I’ve been looking up to Rafa, the player I’m playing in the final.

“He never complains, he is the perfect example of how you should be on the court – never giving up and never complaining.”

More in this section

UEFA says sorry to fans for Champions League final chaos UEFA says sorry to fans for Champions League final chaos
Amelie Mauresmo sorry for saying women’s tennis holds less appeal than men’s Amelie Mauresmo sorry for saying women’s tennis holds less appeal than men’s
Coco Gauff: I knew I was going to face Iga Swiatek in a final one day Coco Gauff: I knew I was going to face Iga Swiatek in a final one day
Rafael Nadal feels ‘very sorry’ for Alexander Zverev over horrific ankle injury

Rafael Nadal feels ‘very sorry’ for Alexander Zverev over horrific ankle injury

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more