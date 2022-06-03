Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 17:55

Boxer David Haye charged with assault

David Haye appeared in court to face a charge of assault by beating at the Hammersmith Apollo in October 2021.
By William Janes, PA

Former world champion boxer David Haye has appeared in court charged with assault.

The 41-year-old, who won a heavyweight world title in 2009, is accused of assaulting a man, Nickesh Jhala, at the Hammersmith Apollo on October 30th last year.

The Metropolitan Police said Haye was arrested and charged after landing in the UK at Heathrow Airport on Thursday.

Nordoff Robbins Boxing Dinner
Haye has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in September (Ian West/PA)

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he was bailed to attend again on September 9th.

Haye became a professional boxer at 22 and went on to become a cruiserweight world champion in 2008, winning three of the four major world titles in addition to the Ring Magazine and Lineal titles.

In 2009, he won the WBA title in 2009 after defeating Russian fighter Nikolai Valuev.

Haye is ranked one of the greatest British fighters of all time after retiring with a professional record of 28 wins and four losses.

He made one fight comeback in 2021 when he faced businessman Joe Fournier.

