'Not right' that Tyrone putting debutants 'into the deep end', says Mulligan

Former Tyrone footballer Owen Mulligan has said it is "not right" that the county has thrown younger players "into the deep end" this season following a number of retirements from the Senior panel.

Following the Red Hands' triumph in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship last year, the county faced an exodus of experienced players, including Mark Bradley, Ronan O'Neill, and Hugh Pat McGeary.

As always, being the reigning champions has placed a target on Tyrone's backs, but after a poor start to the year in the National League - winning just three of their seven games in Division One - the county were on the losing end of Derry's historic Ulster final victory last weekend.

The loss has led Mulligan to question the players' rational for retiring, with the three-time All-Ireland winner asking: "The players that have left us have come out in the papers and said 'don't blame us'.

"We're not blaming them, but my point is, why not stay and defend your title? Why not stay there? Give them one more year."

Speaking to Paddy Power News, Mulligan said the losses "definitely affected Tyrone", adding: "You have boys making their debuts - there are a few debutants been on there, three or four times, and they just haven't cut it yet. But again, they need more time. It's not right to throw them into the deep end."

With the county due to face neighbours Armagh in the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers on Sunday, Mulligan cautioned it was a "massive, massive ask" of these young players, throwing them into the "cauldron of senior championship in Armagh's backyard".

Hoping Tyrone will return to winning ways in time to be in with a shout of defending their All-Ireland title, Mulligan said his county need to "find some form from last year" and "that 'in your face mentality' that wasn't there in the [Ulster] championship or the league".