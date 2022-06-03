What's on the box: All the sport on television this weekend

It's a long weekend, which also means it's a long weekend of sport on the telly.

The Republic of Ireland's young guns host Bosnia & Herzegovina on Friday, before the Senior squad welcome Armenia on Saturday, while the United Rugby Championship sees Ulster, Munster and Leinster in action.

There's also plenty of coverage of this weekend's GAA fixtures, including Kilkenny v Galway and Clare v Limerick in their respective provincial titles, as well as games in the Tailteann Cup and first round of the All-Ireland football qualifiers.

Here's all the sport being televised this weekend...

Friday

Republic of Ireland v Bosnia & Herzegovina (UEFA U21 Euro 2023 Qualifier) - 7.30pm. Live on RTÉ Two.

Belgium v Netherlands (UEFA Nations League) - 7.45pm. Live on Virgin Media Two.

Ulster v Munster (United Rugby Championship) - 7.35pm. Live on TG4.

European Open - Coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 12pm.

US Women's Open - Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 10.30pm.

Saturday

Cork v Louth (All-Ireland Football Championship, Round 1) - 2pm. Live on GAA GO.

Mayo v Monaghan (All-Ireland Football Championship, Round 1) - 4pm. Live on Sky Sports Arena.

Clare v Meath (All-Ireland Football Championship, Round 1) - 6pm. Live on GAAGO.

Offaly v New York (Tailteann Cup, Southern group quarter-final) - Tullamore, 2pm. Live on GAAGO.

Antrim v Kerry (Joe McDonagh Cup Final) - 4.30pm. Live on RTÉ Two.

Galway v Kilkenny (Leinster Hurling Final) - 7pm. Live on RTÉ Two.

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors (United Rugby Championship) - 3.15pm. Live on RTÉ One.

Stormers v Edinburgh (United Rugby Championship) - 6pm. Live on TG4.

Armenia v Republic of Ireland (UEFA Nations League) - 2pm. Live on RTÉ Two.

Hungary v England (UEFA Nations League) - 5pm. Live on Virgin Media Two.

Italy v Germany (UEFA Nations League) - 7.45pm. Live on Virgin Media Two.

Epsom Derby (Platinum Jubilee Special) - Live from 12.40pm on Virgin Media One.

Jakarta ePrix (Formula E) - 8.30am - Live on Channel 4.

European Open - Coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 12pm.

US Women's Open - Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

Sunday

Armagh v Tyrone (All-Ireland Football Championship, Round 1) - 1.30pm. Live on RTÉ Two.

Leitrim v Sligo (Tailteann Cup, Northern Group Quarter-final) - 3pm. Live on GAAGO.

Clare v Limerick (Munster Hurling Final) - 4pm. Live on RTÉ Two.

European Open - Coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 12pm.

US Women's Open - Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm.

George Kambosos v Devin Haney (Undisputed World Lightweight Title) - Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 2am.