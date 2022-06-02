Kerry FC looking to bring League of Ireland football to the Kingdom

claireporter

A bid is underway to bring League of Ireland soccer to Kerry in 2023.

Kerry FC, based out of Mounthawk Park, Tralee — home of the Kerry District League — has had an application to enter the Club Licensing Process accepted by the FAI.

The club will be fronted by Kerryman Billy Dennedy, the former League of Ireland star who played for Shamrock Rovers and Cork City among others, as well as American-based directors Steve Conway and Brian Ainscough.

Kerry FC teams have been competing in the underage National Leagues and the adult team will aim to allow young Kerry players to continue their pathway locally into senior League of Ireland football.

A release by the club reads: "We have been working with the Kerry District league for many months now to realise this dream and complete the player pathway for the players of Kerry after six years competing in the underage National Leagues.

"The people of Kerry have always been proud of their appetite to compete at the highest level in all sports and we hope to provide this full pathway for all those players representing Kerry football.

"Kerry FC believe that a successful application will offer real opportunity to promote our game in the Kerry region as we look forward to bringing the biggest clubs in Irish football to our county.

"Now that the licensing process is underway, we welcome all offers of support as we share this exciting journey with the people of Kerry."