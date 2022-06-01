Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 17:38

I’m pretty happy – 33 wins and counting for world number one Iga Swiatek

The Pole will face Daria Kasatkina in the last four in France.
By Andy Sims, PA, Paris

Iga Swiatek made it 33 wins and counting as she eased into the semi-finals of the French Open.

The seemingly unstoppable world number one from Poland swatted aside American 11th seed Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-2.

There was a moment of mild controversy when Swiatek clinched the first set with a winner from a drop shot which replays showed was actually a double bounce.

But Swiatek, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday, also blasted 30 winners to her opponent’s 16 to set up a last-four clash with Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.

France Tennis French Open
Thumbs up for Iga Swiatek (Thibault Camus/AP)

If Swiatek lifts the title on Saturday – which is looking more and more likely – she will equal Venus Williams’ record of 35 consecutive victories, the longest winning streak in women’s singles since the year 2000.

Swiatek, who won the title here in 2020, said: “The atmosphere is great. I’m pretty happy I can play here and I’ve had so many matches because it’s always a great experience on Philippe-Chatrier.

“It’s always nervous but sometimes stress is a positive thing that can make you more active, more tense, so I try to use it.”

Kasatkina, the 20th seed, won the all-Russian affair against Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 7-6 (5).

“I have no time to relax, I’m playing already tomorrow,” said Kasatkina ahead of her first grand slam semi-final. “So, a little bit of time, you know, to enjoy it because still it’s special for me and my first semi-final.

“But I know that tomorrow is another, it’s another mountain in front of me which I have to climb and that’s it.”

