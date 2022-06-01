Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 13:14

GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

Reigning championships Limerick stand in the way of Clare claiming their first Munster Hurling title since 1998
Muireann Duffy

There's a big schedule of sport for the June bank holiday weekend, with championship action across football, hurling and camogie.

The main events of the weekend are undoubtedly the provincial hurling deciders in Munster and Leinster. Neighbours Clare and Limerick face off for the second time in the space of four weeks in the Munster affair down in Thurles, while old rivals Galway and Kilkenny meet in Croke Park.

Here's all this weekend's GAA fixtures and which games are being televised...

Saturday

Football

Cork v Louth (All-Ireland Championship, Round 1) - Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm. Live on GAAGO.

Mayo v Monaghan (All-Ireland Championship, Round 1) - MacHale Park, 4pm. Live on Sky Sports Arena.

Clare v Meath (All-Ireland Championship, Round 1) - Cusack Park, 6pm. Live on GAAGO.

Offaly v New York (Tailteann Cup, Southern group quarter-final) - O'Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm. Live on GAAGO.

Hurling

Clare v Laois (All-Ireland Minor Quarter-final) - Cusack Park, Ennis, 1pm.

Antrim v Kerry (Joe McDonagh Cup Final) - Croke Park, 4.30pm. Live on RTÉ Two.

Galway v Kilkenny (Leinster Final) - Croke Park, 7pm. Live on RTÉ Two.

Camogie

Clare v Wexford (All-Ireland Championship) - Sixmilebridge GAA, 2pm.

Dublin v Cork (All-Ireland Championship) - Naomh Peregines, 5pm.

Sunday

Football

Armagh v Tyrone (All-Ireland Championship, Round 1) - Athletic Grounds, 1.30pm. Live on RTÉ Two.

Carlow v Westmeath (Tailteann Cup, Southern Group Quarter-final) - Cullen Park, 2pm.

Leitrim v Sligo (Tailteann Cup, Northern Group Quarter-final) - Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 3pm. Live on GAAGO.

Fermanagh v Cavan (Tailteann Cup, Northern Group Quarter-final) - Brewster Park, 4pm.

Hurling

Clare v Limerick (Munster Final) - Semple Stadium, 4pm. Live on RTÉ Two.

Camogie

Tipperary v Waterford (All-Ireland Championship) - Semple Stadium, 2pm.

Ladies Football

Wicklow v Wexford (All-Ireland Intermediate Championship) - Baltinglass, 2pm.

Offaly v Leitrim (All-Ireland Intermediate Championship) - Bretland Park, 2pm.

Louth v Down (All-Ireland Intermediate Championship) - Clan na Gael, Dundalk, 2pm.

Roscommon v Kildare (All-Ireland Intermediate Championship) - St Brigids, 2pm.

Tyrone v Sligo (All-Ireland Intermediate Championship) - Killyclogher, 2pm.

*All this weekend's LGFA fixtures can be streamed on their website.

