Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 13:07

Richarlison charged over flare incident in Everton-Chelsea clash

The Brazilian picked up a flare that had been hurled onto the pitch and threw it back in the direction of the stand.
By PA Sport Staff

Everton forward Richarlison has been charged by the Football Association after throwing a flare during the victory over Chelsea last month.

Having scored early in the second half of the contest at Goodison Park, the Brazilian picked up a flare that had been hurled onto the pitch and threw it back in the direction of the stand.

A statement posted by the FA on Twitter on Wednesday said: “Richarlison de Andrade has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following Everton’s Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Sunday May 1 2022.

“It is alleged the forward’s conduct in the 46th minute of the fixture was improper.

“He has until Wednesday June 8 2022 to provide a response.”

Richarlison’s goal proved the winner as Frank Lampard’s Everton beat his old club Chelsea 1-0 en route to securing Premier League survival.

