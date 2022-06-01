Meath's Vikki Wall to join AFLW side North Melbourne

Daragh Ó Conchúir

Reigning LGFA player of the year, Vikki Wall will join North Melbourne for the upcoming Australian Football League Women's (AWFL) season.

The Tasmanian Kangaroos have announced the recruitment of the Meath star, along with Cork's Erika O’Shea.

The news comes a day after former Mayo All-Star Aileen Gilroy made a deadline day switch from the Roos to Hawthorn.

Speculation had mounted about the likelihood of Wall dipping her toes into the semi-professional code, with the player anxious to focus on Meath’s campaign to retain their All-Ireland championship.

A powerful and pacy operator, Wall was integral to the Royals’ sudden ascension to the throne last year and continued to shine as they added a National League title this season.

Player of the match in the All-Ireland final, she also earned the player of the year title a season on from receiving the same plaudit in the intermediate ranks.

AFLW talent and performance manager Rhys Harwood said he has no doubt about the significance of the 23-year-old’s recruitment for North Melbourne.

“Vikki is a player we’ve been keen to get to North Melbourne for a while, and she obviously had a great deal of interest from AFLW clubs. We’re delighted that she’s committed to playing at North,” he said.

“Vikki is a highly-credentialled player whose work rate and desire set her apart. We’ve been really impressed with her power and speed, as well as the intensity and physicality she plays with.

“The impact she has on games with Meath is outstanding, her ability to create attacking opportunities and break the game open in Gaelic are significant. She has a number of assets we think will allow her to become a highly impactful player in AFLW.”

Cork's Erika O'Shea was not named in the Rebels championship squad after confirming her plans to join the AFLW. Photo: INPHO/Bryan Keane

O’Shea had already confirmed she is heading Down Under and as a result was not named in Cork's squad for this year’s All-Ireland championship.

The 19-year-old has already played two seasons at senior level for the Rebels and joined Wall on the All-Star team for 2021.

Though a defender at home, her athleticism, particularly in the counter-attack could say her deployed in a number of different roles in Aussie rules football.

“We’ve been really impressed with the traits and impact Erika has shown with Cork. Her speed, agility and ability to cover the ground stand out, as well as her capacity to find a balance between defending and attacking in Gaelic and we think her attributes will give her scope to play through a variety of positions for us,” Harwood said.

“At just 19 years of age, Erika has plenty of upside and is a player who we feel can grow with us over a period of time. She can’t wait to arrive in Melbourne and begin her journey.

“Erika’s work ethic and drive to get the best out of herself will serve her well as she transitions across to AFLW. To have achieved an All-Star team selection at her age is particularly impressive and speaks to her level of talent.

“We are delighted to have both Vikki and Erika come into our program, and we can’t wait to work with them over the coming seasons,” Harwood added.