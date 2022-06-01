Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 11:07

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma given community service over cat attack video

The 27-year-old showed no emotion as he was handed the sentence at Thames Magistrates’ Court.
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma given community service over cat attack video

By Ryan Hooper, PA

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service and banned from keeping cats for five years after kicking and slapping his pet in a disturbing home video posted on Snapchat.

The 27-year-old Frenchman showed no emotion as he was handed the sentence at Thames Magistrates’ Court in east London on Wednesday.

He drew international condemnation after footage emerged of him volleying the pet across his kitchen, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head, saying: “I swear I’ll kill it.”

District judge Susan Holdham described the actions as “disgraceful and reprehensible”.

Yoan Zouma
Yoan Zouma, the younger brother of Kurt, arrives at court (Yui Mok/PA)

Zouma pleaded guilty last week to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a cat, after blaming the family pet for damaging a chair.

His two Bengal male cats have since been signed over to be rehomed.

The court was told the “premeditated” attack was filmed by his younger brother, lower-league footballer Yoan Zouma, 24, in February, and sent to a woman he was due to go on a date with.

But the woman was so shocked that she called off their meeting, telling him: “I don’t think hitting a cat like that is OK – don’t bother coming today.”

Yoan admitted one count of aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring his older brother to commit an offence.

More in this section

Everton manager Frank Lampard fined by FA for Merseyside derby comments Everton manager Frank Lampard fined by FA for Merseyside derby comments
Andy Murray races to victory in first match of his grass-court season Andy Murray races to victory in first match of his grass-court season
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev knocked out – day nine at the French Open Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev knocked out – day nine at the French Open
Manchester City still want ‘a couple more’ signings

Manchester City still want ‘a couple more’ signings

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more